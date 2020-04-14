The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected the global economy would shrink by 3 percent in 2020 amid the global coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released on Tuesday.

In its latest World Economic Outlook – released before the annual conference of the IMF and World Bank on Wednesday, the fund downgraded its growth forecast by 6.3 percentage points from its previous report as isolation, lockdowns and widespread closures to contain the virus hit the economy.

"It is very likely that this year the global economy will experience its worst recession since the Great Depression, surpassing that seen during the global financial crisis a decade ago," stressed the report.

Growth was forecast to recover next year under the assumption that the pandemic subsides in the second half of 2020 and containment efforts are gradually unwound.

The global economy is projected to expand by 5.8 percent in 2021 as economic activity normalises, helped by policy support, according to the report.

Pointing to the extreme uncertainty surrounding the global growth forecast, the report underlined that many countries faced a multi-layered crisis comprising of health shocks, domestic economic disruptions, plummeting external demand, capital flow reversals and a collapse in commodity prices.

The report also highlighted the importance of effective policies to forestall worse outcomes. Though this would take a short-term toll on economic activity, it would be an important investment in long-term human and economic health, it said.

Strong multilateral cooperation will be essential to overcome the effects of the pandemic, including to help financially constrained countries facing twin health and funding shocks and for channelling aid to nations with weak health care systems, it noted.

The report called on countries to urgently work together to slow the spread of the virus and develop a vaccine and therapies to counter the disease.

Growth forecasts