POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Mauritius declares environmental emergency as stranded ship leaks fuel
The carrier, belonging to a Japanese company, ran aground on July 25 and was carrying 200 tonnes of diesel and 3,800 tonnes of bunker fuel.
Mauritius declares environmental emergency as stranded ship leaks fuel
A satellite image shows MV Wakashio, a bulk carrier ship that ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius on August 1, 2020. / Reuters
August 7, 2020

The Indian Ocean island of Mauritius has declared a “state of environmental emergency” after a Japanese-owned ship that ran aground offshore days ago began spilling tons of fuel.

"We are in an environmental crisis situation," Environment Minister Kavy Ramano told a press conference, calling the Blue Bay Marine Park and other areas near the leaking ship “very sensitive.”

"This is the first time that we are faced with a catastrophe of this kind, and we are insufficiently equipped to handle this problem," said Fishing Minister Sudheer Maudhoo.

Dark slick

The ministers said that all attempts to stabilise the ship had failed because of rough seas, and efforts to pump out the oil had also failed.

Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth announced the development as satellite images showed a dark slick spreading in the turquoise waters near environmental areas that the government called “very sensitive.”

Mauritius has said the ship was carrying nearly 4,000 tons of fuel and cracks have appeared in its hull.

Video posted online showed oily waters lapping at the shore as people murmured and peered at the ship in the distance.

Online ship trackers showed the Panama-flagged bulk carrier had been en route from China to Brazil.

Appeal to France

The French island of Reunion is the closest neighbour to Mauritius, and France's Foreign Ministry says France is Mauritius's “leading foreign investor” and one of its largest trading partners.

Jugnauth earlier in the day said his government was appealing to France for help, saying the spill “represents a danger" for the country of some 1.3 million people that relies heavily on tourism and has been hit hard by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Recommended

“Our country doesn’t have the skills and expertise to refloat stranded ships, so I have appealed for help from France and President Emmanuel Macron," he said. Bad weather has made it impossible to act, and “I worry what could happen Sunday when the weather deteriorates."

Jugnauth shared a photo of the vessel, the MV Wakashio, tilted precariously.

Efforts to contain the spill

After the cracks in the hull were detected, a salvage team that had been working on the ship was evacuated, Ramano told reporters on Thursday.

Some 400 sea booms have been deployed in an effort to contain the spill.

Government statements this week said the ship ran aground July 25 and the National Coast Guard received no distress call. The ship's owners were listed as the Japanese companies Okiyo Maritime Corporation and Nagashiki Shipping Co. Ltd.

A police inquiry has been opened into issues such as possible negligence, a government statement said.

Tons of diesel and oil are now leaking into the water, environmental group Greenpeace Africa’s climate and energy manager Happy Khambule said in a statement.

“Thousands of species around the pristine lagoons of Blue Bay, Pointe d’Esny and Mahebourg are at risk of drowning in a sea of pollution, with dire consequences for Mauritius’ economy, food security and health,” Khambule said.

A government environmental outlook released nearly a decade ago said Mauritius had a National Oil Spill Contingency Plan but the equipment on hand was “adequate to deal with oil spills of less than 10 metric tonnes.”

In case of major spills, it said, assistance could be obtained from other Indian Ocean countries or from international oil spill response organisations.

READ MORE:Oil tanker spill threatens coastal areas in Greece's capital

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame