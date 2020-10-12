Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with EU Council President Charles Michel and discussed Turkish-EU relations, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, and regional issues.

In a phone call on late Monday, President Erdogan urged the EU to take a “consistent stance” on Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, according to a statement by Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan said that Armenia had endangered Europe's energy supplies by attacking the Azerbaijani city of Ganja along with the Tovuz region, where natural gas and oil pipelines and transportation lines are located.

Erdogan urged Charles Michel to work to revitalise Turkish-EU relations, EU fulfilment of its obligations under the 2016 refugee deal, and make progress on updating the Customs Union and visa liberalisation.

Greece continues to escalate the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean, he said, adding that Ankara expects concrete steps from the EU to convene the Eastern Mediterranean conference it proposed.

Latest fighting

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

The OSCE Minsk Group – co-chaired by France, Russia, and the US – was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A cease-fire was agreed to in 1994.

Recent clashes began on September 27, when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani settlements and military positions in the region.