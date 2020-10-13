Turkey has strongly rebuffed the US' recent statement on the country's survey activity in the Eastern Mediterranean, calling it a "serious inconsistency."

"The US has already declared that the Seville Map, representing the maximalist maritime jurisdiction claims of the Greek/Greek Cypriot duo, does not have any legal significance. It is thus a serious contradiction for the US to criticize Oruç Reis’ seismic survey activities as carried out within the Turkish continental shelf," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy in a statement on Tuesday.

Aksoy further noted that the same "inconsistency" is also observed among some EU countries' statements.

The statement came shortly after US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus described Turkey's survey activity in the Eastern Mediterranean as a "provocation."

"We urge Turkey to end this calculated provocation and immediately begin exploratory talks with Greece," Ortagus said.

The party increasing tensions in the Aegean and the Mediterranean is not Turkey, but rather the Greek Cypriot Administration and Greece, Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Aksoy added.

He also said the ministry has shared information with the public about “escalatory steps of Greece since September 12.”

READ MORE:Turkey sends Oruc Reis seismic vessel back to East Med

Renewed efforts of Oruc Reis in the Eastern Mediterranean will be within the Turkish continental shelf hundreds of kilometres away from the Greek mainland, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said Monday.

It urged Greece to withdraw its maximalist demands, end military drills that escalate regional tensions, and establish sincere dialogue through exploratory talks.

Greece sets conditions to sit for talks with Turkey

Greece will not sit for exploratory talks with Turkey as long as Oruc Reis vessel remains in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Greek foreign minister said Tuesday.

During a news conference with his Canadian counterpart, Francois-Philippe Champagne, Nikos Dendias accused Turkey of not being a “credible interlocutor” after Turkey's 10-day Navtex (navigational telex) in the region.