Ankara has said it would favour four-way talks between Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey to try to solve a conflict in occupied Karabakh, where a ceasefire is not being respected.

“As Mr. Aliyev stated ‘Since Russia sides with Armenia and Turkey sides with Azerbaijan, we as four nation can sit down and talk to resolve this issue.’ As Turkey, we won’t say ‘no’ to this call,” Ibrahim Kalin, Turkey's presidential spokesman said in a televised interview on Haber Global.

His statement comes after more than two weeks of fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the region left hundreds dead.

"If the Minsk Group hasn't been able to find a solution for more than 30 years, it's time to find a new mechanism," he added in reference to a grouping chaired by France, Russia and the US set up to find a resolution to the conflict.

A ceasefire negotiated in Moscow over the latest flare-up in fighting was due to come into force on Saturday, but never saw the light of day with both sides accusing each other of violations.

READ MORE:How Russia is helping Armenia portray the Azerbaijan clash as a holy war

Turkey to probe human rights violations in Karabakh

Meanwhile, Turkey’s parliament formed a subcommittee on Tuesday to probe human rights violations that begun September 27 when Armenian forces targeted civilian Azerbaijani settlements in occupied Karabakh.

"As committee, our mission is not to look on the war crimes committed, and is also to call world opinions' attention to the civilian casualties," Hakan Cavusoglu, head of the Turkish parliament's committee on human rights, told members.

The subcommittee under the human rights committee will also investigate the situation of Turkish citizens of Armenian descent.

Cavusoglu said that the rights of citizens of Armenian descent are under the protection of state law.