G20 nations have announced an extension of the debt suspension initiative for the world's poorest countries by an additional six months, until June 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have agreed to extend the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) by six months," Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al Jadaan said after a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

In its final statement after the meeting, the group said the extension would be until June 30 next year, and it could be further extended until the end of 2021 when the IMF and World Bank meet next spring.

"In light of the continued liquidity pressure, while progressively addressing debt vulnerabilities, we agreed to extend the DSSI by six months," the statement said.

The group also agreed "to examine by the time of the 2021 spring meetings if the economic and financial situation requires to extend further the DSSI by another 6 months," the statement added.

The 20 most industrialised nations had pledged in April to suspend debt service from the world's most vulnerable countries through the end of the year as they faced a sharp economic contraction caused by the pandemic.

The suspension of more than $14 billion in debt payments had been due to expire at the end of the year.

Over 40 poor nations sought debt relief

The announcement comes after campaigners and the World Bank called for the debt suspension initiative to be extended through the end of 2021.