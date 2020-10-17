Saturday, October 17, 2020

Italy reports record 10,925 new Covid-19 infections

Italy has registered a record 10,925 new infections in 24 hours, the health ministry said, up from the previous record of 10,010 cases posted on Friday.

There were also 47 new deaths, down from 55 the day before, the ministry said, far fewer than at the height of the pandemic in Italy in March and April when daily fatalities peaked at more than 900.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will announce new measures on Sunday to counter a surge in cases, his office said.

Britain reports 6,171 new cases

Britain has recorded 16,171 new cases within 24 hours, according to government data, compared with 15,650 the previous day.

The infection rate has risen sharply in recent weeks, prompting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other regional leaders to introduce tighter restrictions and local lockdowns.

The data showed 150 new deaths, defined as having occurred within 28 days of a positive test, compared to 136 on Friday.

France women's football coach Diacre tests positive

French women's football coach Corinne Diacre and the goalkeeper coach Gilles Fouache have both tested positive for the virus, the French football federation said.

The pair will miss two Euro-2022 qualifiers against North Macedonia on October 23 and Austria four days later.

The team will be handled by Diacre's assistant Eric Blahic, who had the virus himself in September. He will be aided by the fitness trainer Anthony Grech-Angelini.

India begins selecting people for priority vaccines

India’s infections have risen by another 62,212 cases over the previous day and a local media report said that the government had begun identifying about 300 million people who would be given the vaccine first when it is ready.

The Times of India said that frontline health and sanitation workers, police officials and elderly people with co-morbidities will get the vaccine on priority.

India's cumulative tally of coronavirus infections stood at 7.43 million, having risen by 62,212 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

Israel set to ease lockdown measures

Israel is preparing to ease some lockdown restrictions from Sunday in the "first phase" of scaling back measures imposed last month to stem soaring infection rates.

Israel, a country of about nine million people, has recorded 301,896 cases, including 2,141 deaths.

The easing of some of the rules, in force since September 18, was approved on Thursday by the government, contingent on new cases being no higher than 2,000 per day, according to a statement by the health ministry and the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

New measures for Europe after resurgence of virus

New restrictions went into effect in several other European nations in an effort to staunch the resurgence of the pandemic.

The current tally across the continent is over 6.7 million and more than 237,000 deaths.

France deploys police to enforce measures

In Paris and eight other French cities, restaurants, bars, movie theaters and other establishments were being forced to close no later than 9 pm to try to reduce contact among people.

The country was deploying 12,000 extra police officers to enforce the new rules.

UK's two tier system takes effect

In Britain, a three-tier regional approach to battle the pandemic introduced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week went into effect, with each level bringing in progressively tighter restrictions.

On Saturday, tier-2 cities like London and York were subject to a ban on socialising with people from other households indoors, while the county of Lancashire joined Liverpool in tier 3 with the tightest restrictions.

Among other things, that means pubs have been forced to close and socialisation with others is banned even in many outdoor settings.

In Northern Ireland a “circuit breaker” lockdown lasting four weeks came into force Friday in an attempt to quickly tamp down the spread of the virus. All pubs and restaurants must close except for takeaway services, and schools will close for two weeks for an extended half-term holiday.

Merkel urges Germans to reduce contacts and travel to curb coronavirus

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Saturday to curb social contacts and keep travel to a minimum, making a personal appeal after the federal and state governments struggled to agree on ways to contain a second wave of coronavirus infection.

"We have to do everything to prevent the virus from spreading out of control. Every day counts," Merkel said in her weekly video podcast.

While Germany's infection rates have been lower than in much of Europe, they have been accelerating and hit a daily record high of 7,830 on Saturday, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infections diseases.

The reported death toll rose by 33 to 9,767.

Italy's Lombardy region orders new anti-virus measures

The Italian region of Lombardy, the first European epicentre of the pandemic, has ordered all bars to shut at midnight from Saturday as it battles a second wave of the disease.

All amateur sporting events have also been put on hold in the wealthy northern region where the first cases of Covid-19 in Europe emerged in February.

Under the new restrictions that will stay in effect until November 6, bars will after 6 pm only be able to serve customers seated at tables, and the sale of takeaway alcohol is also banned after that time.

Lombardy, the most populous region of Italy, has also prohibited the consumption of food and drink in all public outside areas under the new rules.

Italy on Friday reported 10,000 new infections in 24 hours as cases surge despite government restrictions affecting daily life.

Poland reports record rise in daily coronavirus cases

Poland reported a record 9,622 new infections on Saturday, according to health ministry data published on Twitter, as fitness workers gathered in the capital to protest against fresh restrictions to fight the pandemic.

The country was initially successful in containing the virus in spring but has faced a sharp rise in the number of infections and related deaths in recent weeks, threatening to overload the health system.

Earlier this week the government urged citizens to stay at home and ordered gyms and pools to close, restaurants to limit opening hours and a shift to remote teaching in universities and secondary schools.

It is also considering building new hospitals and giving doctors incentives to treat Covid-19 patients.

Czech Republic's daily infections top 11,000

The Czech Republic, facing Europe's biggest surge in new virus infections per capita, reported 11,105 cases, its largest single-day tally so far of the pandemic, Health Ministry data showed.

The total number of cases the country has detected since March has risen to 160,112, double the number seen on October 2 and more than six times the amount overall before September.

Austrian foreign minister tests positive for Covid-19