The president of Turkey has warned that Europe is preparing its own end amid rising Islamophobia across the continent.

"Europe is preparing its own end with its front against Muslims," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, addressing a meeting of his governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party) at a stadium in the central province of Kayseri.

"If they aren't rid of this disease as soon as possible, it will collapse all of Europe from within," Erdogan added.

Erdogan's remarks came after French President Emmanuel Macron accused Muslims of "separatism" and described Islam as "a religion in crisis all over the world".

"What can we say of a head of state who behaves like this to millions of members of a different faith in his country," said Erdogan.

"First of all, [Macron needs] mental checks."

He asserted that European fascism had entered a new phase with attacks on the rights of Muslims, referring to a recent police raid on a mosque in Germany's capital, Berlin, that he had denounced on Friday.

The Turkish president also accused France of being complicit in Armenia's decades-long occupation of the occupied Karabakh region in Azerbaijan.

Hours after President Erdogan's remarks, France recalled its ambassador to Turkey for consultations.

