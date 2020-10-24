TÜRKİYE
Erdogan warns of Europe's self-destructive Islamophobia
He said that European fascism had entered a new phase with attacks on the rights of Muslims, referring to a recent police raid on a mosque in Germany's Berlin.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kayseri, Turkey on October 24, 2020. / AA
October 24, 2020

The president of Turkey has warned that Europe is preparing its own end amid rising Islamophobia across the continent.

"Europe is preparing its own end with its front against Muslims," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, addressing a meeting of his governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party) at a stadium in the central province of Kayseri.

"If they aren't rid of this disease as soon as possible, it will collapse all of Europe from within," Erdogan added.

Erdogan's remarks came after French President Emmanuel Macron accused Muslims of "separatism" and described Islam as "a religion in crisis all over the world".

"What can we say of a head of state who behaves like this to millions of members of a different faith in his country," said Erdogan.

"First of all, [Macron needs] mental checks."

He asserted that European fascism had entered a new phase with attacks on the rights of Muslims, referring to a recent police raid on a mosque in Germany's capital, Berlin, that he had denounced on Friday.

The Turkish president also accused France of being complicit in Armenia's decades-long occupation of the occupied Karabakh region in Azerbaijan.

Hours after President Erdogan's remarks, France recalled its ambassador to Turkey for consultations.

Azerbaijan taking back occupied land

During his speech, Erdogan said that Azerbaijan was retaking its land from Armenian occupation as fighting continued between the neighbouring countries.

"I spoke with [Azerbaijan's president Ilham] Aliyev this morning," he said. "Now, our Azerbaijani brothers are marching towards the occupied territories. They have started to take them back."

Describing Turkey and Azerbaijan as "two states, one nation", Erdogan said: "We'll continue to give all kinds of support to the struggle to liberate the occupied territories of Azerbaijan."

Since clashes erupted on September 27, Armenia has repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani civilians and forces, even violating two humanitarian cease-fires in the past two weeks.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh.

Four UN Security Council resolutions and two from the UN General Assembly, as well as international organisations, demand the withdrawal of Armenian forces from the occupied territory.

READ MORE: Turkey says it will send troops to help Azerbaijan if requested

