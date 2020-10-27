Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for a boycott of French goods, ramping up a standoff between France and Muslim countries over the Charlie Hebdo caricatures.

Erdogan has led the charge against President Emmanuel Macron over his defence of the right to mock religion following the beheading of a French schoolteacher who had shown his class cartoons of Prophet Muhammed in a class on secularism.

The Turkish leader added his voice to calls in the Muslim world for citizens to spurn French goods.

"Never give credit to French-labelled goods, don't buy them," Erdogan said during a televised speech in Ankara on Monday.

Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin on Monday denounced the "monstrous murder", adding "nothing" could justify the murder of Samuel Paty on October 16 over the cartoon.

Depictions of prophets are strictly avoided in Islam.

The images of Prophet Muhammed were first published years ago by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, whose editorial offices were attacked by gunmen in 2015, killing 12 people.

However, Muslims say the Hebdo cartoons were produced with the deliberate intention of mocking their community as a whole. The cartoons were seen within the context of the French state’s terse relationship with the Muslim community, with successive French governments introducing laws that have targeted Muslims for practices such as choosing to eat halal food and women wearing hijabs.

Since the beheading of the teacher this month, the cartoons have been displayed in France in solidarity, angering many.

Freedom of Muslim speech

A French Muslim human rights group announced plans to expand its activities outside France amid concerns for its safety and recent controversial statements by officials on Islam.

"As an organisation, we no longer feel we can conduct our work in a safe environment, as our lives are threatened and the government designates us as an enemy,” said the Collective Against Islamophobia in France (CCIF) in a statement.

The group said they had been targeted by hate messages, death threats and insults over the past week after the French government announced it wanted to dissolve the organisation as part of its crackdown against groups it perceives as a security threat.

“President Macron’s recent anti-Islam rhetoric is yet another example of a desperate European politician vying for relevance,” Turkey's Communication Director Fahrettin Altun tweeted on Monday.

Altun stressed that Macron is discriminating against Muslims in France and in Europe while also doing this for a political purpose, “trying to instrumentalize fears and ignorance.”

“Macron is following the old Fascist playbook that targeted Jews in Europe in this manner,” he said.

Boycotts and protests

The leader of Russia's Muslim-majority Chechnya region said on Tuesday that Macron was inspiring terrorists by justifying cartoons of Prophet Muhammed as protected by free speech rights.

Ramzan Kadyrov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made the comments after France warned its citizens living or travelling in several Muslim-majority countries to take extra security precautions because of anger over the cartoons..

Around 10,000 people in Bangladesh rallied in the South Asian nation's capital on Tuesday to protest Macron's support of the caricatures as freedom of speech.

Protesters from the conservative Islami Andolon Bangladesh group, which supports the introduction of a blasphemy law in the Muslim-majority country, carried banners and placards reading: “All Muslims of the world, unite” and “Boycott France”.

It was the largest protest yet against the cartoons in recent days.

More protests are planned on Tuesday in the Jordanian capital Amman.

Iran summoned a senior French envoy, the charge d'affaires, in protest, the foreign ministry in Tehran said, also on Tuesday.

Florent Aydalot was summoned Monday "in protest against the French authorities' insistence on supporting the publication of cartoons insulting the Prophet, peace be upon him," the statement said.

"Any insult and disrespect toward the Prophet of Islam and Islamic values are strongly condemned," it added.

Saudi Arabia joined in condemning the cartoons on Tuesday, but held back from echoing calls by other Muslim states for action.

"Freedom of expression and culture should be a beacon of respect, tolerance and peace that rejects practices and acts which generate hatred, violence and extremism and are contrary to coexistence," said the statement carried by state media.

In Saudi Arabia, calls for a boycott of French supermarket chain Carrefour were trending on social media, though stores visited in Riyadh on Monday seemed busy as normal. A company representative in France said it had yet to feel any impact.

United Arab Emirates-based Majid Al Futtaim, which owns and operates Carrefour supermarkets across the Middle East, said the chain supported regional economies by sourcing most items from local suppliers and employing thousands of people.