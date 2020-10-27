Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Global cases reach 44M mark

Worldwide number of coronavirus cases surpassed the grim milestone of 44 million mark, according to a tracking portal.

The United States is the worst affected country, in terms of infections, followed by India and Brazil.

France reports over 500 deaths

France reported 523 new deaths from coronavirus over the past 24-hours, the highest daily toll since April 22, health ministry data showed.

Tuesday's death toll data included hospital deaths, which are reported on a daily basis, and 235 retirement home deaths over the past four days.

The health ministry also reported 33,417 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, from 26,711 on Monday and record 52,010 on Sunday.

US CDC reports 225,084 deaths

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 8,680,611 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 63,589 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 483 to 225,084.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on October 26 compared with its previous report a day earlier.

Bulgaria shuts high schools, nightclubs

Bulgaria is closing nightclubs and discos and students from high schools and universities will study online for two weeks as of October 29 as it grapples to contain a surge in coronavirus infections, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry also banned the public at sports events and said cinemas and theatres should work at 30 percent of their capacity until November 12, while restaurants should limit the number of people at one table to six, among other restrictions.

The Balkan country reported 2,243 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, its highest daily tally.

Some 40,143 Bulgarians have tested positive for the disease since March and 1,146 have died.

Greece sees 1,200 daily infections for first time

Greece recorded a single-day record of 1,259 confirmed coronavirus infections on Tuesday, health authorities said, while the education minister tested positive for the virus.

Tuesday's jump followed 715 new cases recorded on Monday. Greece has been reporting a steady increase in cases since early October. There were also 12 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday.

Night-time curfews from 12:30 am to 5 am were enforced in the capital Athens and the northern city of Thessaloniki last week end.

Tuesday's data put Greece's total tally of Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic at 32,752, with 593 deaths.

Russia's Lavrov in quarantine

Russia’s foreign minister has self-isolated after contact with a person who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Foreign Ministry says Sergey Lavrov was feeling well but will postpone his official trips and meetings. It didn’t identify the infected person.

Russia has the world’s fourth-largest tally with more than 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases. There’s been more than 26,000 reported deaths.

Mexico City mayor contracts coronavirus

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, a close ally of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said on Tuesday she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus but was feeling well and had not developed symptoms of the Covid-19 disease.

Writing on Twitter, Sheinbaum said she had been informed on Monday night of her positive test and would continue to work and coordinate all activities from a safe distance.

Turkey's coronavirus tests near 13.5M mark

To date Turkey has done nearly 13.5 million coronavirus tests, according to Health Ministry data released.

A total of 1,511 more people won their battle against the novel pandemic over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally of recoveries to 317,519, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Turkey reported 76 new Covid-19 fatalities over the past day, bringing the total death toll to 9,950 , the data showed.

The country's healthcare workers did 127,651 tests for the virus in the past 24 hours nationwide, raising the total count to more than 13.47 million.

EU warns not enough vaccines for all in Europe until 2022

Only part of the European Union population can be inoculated against the new coronavirus before 2022, EU officials said in an internal meeting, as the vaccines the bloc is securing may not prove effective or may not be manufactured in sufficient doses.

The 27-nation bloc, with a population of 450 million, has booked more than 1 billion doses of potential Covid-19 vaccines from three drugmakers. It is negotiating the advance purchase of another bill ion vials with other companies.

"There will not be sufficient doses of Covid-19 vaccines for the entire population before the end of 2021," a European Commission official told diplomats from EU states in a closed-door meeting on Monday, a person who attended it told Reuters.

Italy's daily cases hit new record, deaths jump above 200

Italy has registered 21,994 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday, the highest daily tally since the start of the country's outbreak and up from the previous record of 21,273 posted on Sunday.

The ministry also reported 221 Covid-related deaths on Tuesday, against 141 the day before - the first time Italy has registered more than 200 fatalities in a single day since mid-May.

A total 37,700 people have now died in Italy because of coronavirus, while 564,778 cases of the disease have been registered to date.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area, reporting 5,035 new cases on Tuesday. The southern region of Campania was the second-worst affected, chalking up 2,761 cases.

Belgium becomes EU nation with highest rate of infections

The Belgian government will convene on Friday to decide on a potential new national lockdown with the country now suffering the highest rate of coronavirus infections per 100,000 citizens, according to official data.

The nation of 11 million people had 1,390 new Covid-19 infections per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks, data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control showed on Tuesday.

The Czech Republic is next with 1,379 per 100,000, while many other European countries are reporting soaring infection rates in a second wave of the global pandemic abetted by the onset of cold, damp winter weather.

New daily infections in Belgium, where the European Union and NATO have their headquarters, hit a peak of more than 18,000 on October 20, almost a 10-fold rise from the high of a spring wave of the pandemic.

The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) is doubling every eight days - to 809 as of Monday - with 5,260 people in hospitals, which risk running out of beds. Belgian foreign affairs minister and former PM Sophie Wilmes was still in intensive care in Brussels, after testing positive to Covid-19 last week.

With 10,899 total deaths, Belgium has one of the highest per capita Covid-19 fatality rates in the world.

UK records 22,885 cases and 367 deaths

The United Kingdom has recorded a further 22,885 new Covid-19 cases and 367 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government data showed on Tuesday.

The daily case number compares with the 20,890 positive cases recorded on Monday.

FIFA chief tests positive

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has tested positive for Covid-19, global soccer's governing body said on Tuesday.

Infantino, who is 50 years old, has reported mild symptoms and is in self-isolation and will quarantine for at least 10 days, FIFA added in a statement.

Sweden reports record daily rise in new cases

Sweden, whose light-touch pandemic strategy has gained global attention, registered 1,870 new coronavirus cases on October 23, the highest since the start of the pandemic, Health Agency statistics showed on Tuesday.

The increase compares with a high of 1,698 daily cases recorded in late June. The Health Agency has said the peak during the spring probably ran far higher but went unrecorded due to a lack of testing at the time.

New Covid-19 deaths remain low and Sweden's official death toll had decreased by 15 cases since Friday, taking the total to 5,918 deaths.

Iran reports record 6,968 new cases