Saturday, October 31, 2020

UK confirmed cases surge past one million mark

The United Kingdom has passed one million confirmed Covid-19 cases, a new milestone as the government considers a new national lockdown in England.

"Between 31 January and 31 October 2020, there have been 1,011,660 people who have had a confirmed positive test result," the government said.

Cases rose by 21,915 from the previous day. The death toll increased by 326.

Italy posts daily record of 31,758 new cases

Italy has recorded 31,758 new infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, its highest daily tally since the start of the health crisis and up from the previous record of 31,084 posted on Friday.

The ministry also reported 297 deaths, compared with 199 on Friday

Turkey reports over 2,200 new patients

Turkey has registered 2,213 new patients over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data, bringing the country’s overall tally to 375,367.

Some 1,506 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the count to 323,971, while the death toll rose by 75 to reach 10,252.

Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and his family are also under treatment in a hospital after testing positive, the minister said on Twitter.

Austria announces 4-week partial lockdown

Austria has announced a partial shutdown that will see restaurants and bars closed for four weeks, cultural, sports and leisure activities canceled, and residents asked to stay home after 19:00GMT as the government tries to stem a sharp rise in coronavirus infections.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the restrictions will apply from Tuesday until the end of November. Restaurants and bars will be closed except for deliveries and takeout, and hotels closed to tourists. Companies affected by the shutdown will be compensated with 80 percent of their revenue from last November, but will have to keep on their employees.

The nation of 8.9 million people has reported more than 106,000 confirmed cases, including 1,097 deaths, since the pandemic began.

Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide test

Over a million Slovaks have taken a test swab on Saturday as the country launched a huge logistical operation to test most of its population over the weekend to reverse a rise in the pandemic.

Authorities say the ambitious plan to test most citizens aged over 10 among Slovakia's 5.5 million people is the first of its kind in a country of its size.

As of 1100 GMT, 828,518 people had been tested and 7,947 were positive, Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad told a news conference.

Greek PM declares partial coronavirus lockdown

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has declared a partial coronavirus lockdown, shutting down restaurants and other leisure activities in Athens and other major cities from Tuesday.

"We must act now, before intensive care units buckle under the strain of lives in danger," Mitsotakis said in a televised address.

US reports world record of over 100,000 cases in single day

The United States has set a new all-time high for coronavirus cases confirmed in a single 24-hour period, reporting just over 100,000 new infections to surpass the record total of 91,000 posted a day earlier, according to a Reuters tally.

The daily caseload of 100,233 is also a world record for the global pandemic, surpassing the 97,894 cases reported by India on a single day in September.

Five times over past ten days, the United States has exceeded its previous single-day record of 77,299 cases registered in July.

The number of daily infections reported during past two days indicates that the nation is now reporting more than one new case every second.

The spike comes just four days ahead of the US presidential election on Tuesday. The Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed nearly 230,000 people in the United States, has dominated the final stretch of the campaign.

The United States crossed 9 million cumulative cases on Friday, representing nearly 3 percent of the population, according to a Reuters tally of publicly reported data.

On Friday, 16 US states reported their highest one-day coronavirus infections while thirteen states were at record levels of hospitalized Covid-19 patients.

So far in October, 31 states have set records for increases in new cases, including five considered key in the November 3 presidential election: Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Poland reports record rise in daily cases

Poland has reported a record 21,897 new coronavirus infections, while the country faces massive protests following an abortion ruling last week.

Poland has seen widespread, but mostly peaceful protests following a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal last week that amounts to a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly Catholic nation.

Indonesia reports 3,143 new infections, 87 new deaths

Indonesia has reported 3,143 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total to 410,088, according to the health ministry website.

There were also 87 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 13,869.

Indonesia has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia.

Russia's daily cases stay above 18,000

Russia's daily tally of coronavirus cases have stood at 18,140, including 4,952 in Moscow, taking the national total to 1,618,116 since the pandemic began.

Authorities also reported 334 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 27,990.

Malaysia reports 659 new cases with no new deaths

Malaysia has reported 659 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 31,548.

The health ministry also said there were no new deaths reported, keeping the total number of deaths at 249.

Hungary reports record 3,908 rise in daily new cases

Hungary has reported a record 3,908 rise in daily new coronavirus infections on Saturday, while then umber of patients in hospitals exceeded 4,000 for the first time, the government said.

The death toll rose by 51 to 1,750.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has refrained from imposing restrictions on mass events so far, with schools operating as normal and shops open.

Orban told a radio station on Friday that existing rules on mask-wearing should be obeyed, without flagging any new restrictions.