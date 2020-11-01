Fans of US President Donald Trump can insert his character in some video games, even protect him from assassination in notoriously lawless Grand Theft Auto.

Gamers with a different political tilt can visit Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden at his headquarters in Animal Crossing, and display his campaign posters in virtual yards there.

Real-life politics have invaded video games, echoing divisive themes raging in the streets and leaving some players lamenting that their cherished fantasy worlds are being violated.

As games increasingly move online, tech-savvy gamers are using software tools to plug in political themes, effectively delivering campaign messages to fellow players and those watching.

"We will see more and more use of video games to engage in the political world," said International Game Developers Association executive director Renee Gittins.

"TV ads are just not a thing people see any more; you have to go where the audience is, and to a large extent that audience is in video games."

Video games let politicians reach an increasingly diverse demographic including young audiences. A recent Statista survey found that 38 percent of US video game players range in age from 18 to 34 years old.

Politics Among Us

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became a star on Twitch recently, playing "Among Us" for an audience that topped 430,000 viewers in an effort to encourage voting, becoming one of the most widely viewed events on the platform.

The social media savvy Democratic lawmaker from New York made her game-streaming debut at the Amazon-owned platform in a match with an array of Twitch stars.

Ocasio-Cortez, known to be a gamer, lightly sprinkled politics while playing the popular game of "teamwork and betrayal" for more than three hours.

Ocasio-Cortez and fellow gamers were joined at one point by Democratic Congress member Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

"My two boys watching @AOC & @IlhanMN on Twitch playing Among Us," Representative Rashida Tlaib said in a tweet that included a picture of the children focused on a tablet screen.

"They think this is the coolest thing ever and are trying to convince me to get with the program."

Days later, Among Us was hacked by attackers spreading pro-Trump spam.

BLM Brouhaha

Outrage erupted on Twitter recently after Sony offered a PlayStation home page with a Black Lives Matter theme free for the consoles.