Wales manager and Manchester United great Ryan Giggs has been arrested on suspicion of assault, according to UK newspaper reports.

The Football Association of Wales issued a statement on Monday saying: "The FAW is aware of an alleged incident involving the National Team Manager, Ryan Giggs. The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time."

The Sun newspaper said police were called to the 46-year-old Giggs's home late on Sunday after reports of a disturbance.

Giggs was arrested and questioned on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault, the newspaper said.

