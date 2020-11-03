POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Wales manager Ryan Giggs arrested: reports
Ryan Giggs has been arrested on suspicion of assault, according to UK newspaper reports.
Wales manager Ryan Giggs arrested: reports
Wales manager Ryan Giggs seen during a match at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, on October 11, 2020. / Reuters
November 3, 2020

Wales manager and Manchester United great Ryan Giggs has been arrested on suspicion of assault, according to UK newspaper reports.

The Football Association of Wales issued a statement on Monday saying: "The FAW is aware of an alleged incident involving the National Team Manager, Ryan Giggs. The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time."

The Sun newspaper said police were called to the 46-year-old Giggs's home late on Sunday after reports of a disturbance.

Giggs was arrested and questioned on suspicion of actual bodily harm and assault, the newspaper said.

READ MORE:UEFA bans player for assault during goal celebration

Recommended

The Sun quoted a statement from Greater Manchester Police as saying: "Police were called at 10:05pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.

"A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault."

Wales have cancelled Tuesday's press conference when Giggs was due to name his squad for the friendly against the USA, and Nations League fixtures with the Republic of Ireland and Finland later this month.

Giggs was appointed Wales manager in January 2018 after a stellar playing career in which he won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, four FA Cups and three League Cups with Manchester United, and was capped 64 times for Wales.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame