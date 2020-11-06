The US has slapped a $4.5 million fine on a Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO)-linked charter school for engaging in non-competitive bidding practices, according to the Justice Department.

The agency said on Tuesday that the state of Illinois-based Concept Schools violated the False Claims Act by engaging in non-competitive bidding practices in connection with the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) E-Rate Program.

The FETO-linked school "rigged the bidding for E-Rate contracts between 2009 and 2012 in favour of chosen technology vendors so that its network of charter schools located in several states, including Illinois, Ohio, and Indiana, selected the chosen vendors without a meaningful, fair and open bidding process," according to a statement.

'Serious consequences'

The Concept Schools’ chosen vendors also provided equipment at higher prices than those approved by the FCC for equipment with the same functionality.

FETO charter school network in the US is a primary source of financing for businessmen associated with the group, which is listed as a terror group in Turkey and by many other countries.