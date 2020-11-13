November 13, 2020:

France sees over 900 fatalities

France has reported 932 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to official data.

French health ministry reported 23,794 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 33,172 on Thursday and compared to 60,486 last Friday.

New coronavirus infections and hospital admissions for Covid-19 dropped sharply at the end of the second week of a new nationwide confinement in France, the data showed.

The number of people going into hospital with the virus plunged to 24 from 737 on Thursday and the number of people going into intensive care dropped to just four from 96 on Thursday and more than 100 per day every weekday last week.

Italy extends lockdowns

Restrictions aimed at slowing a surge in coronavirus cases will be extended in various Italian regions, with both Tuscany and Campania set to be designated as high-risk "red zones", the health ministry has said.

Looking to limit the spread, the government last week created a three-tier system, with varying degrees of curbs in each area, initially placing four regions in a red zone, two in an orange zone and the rest in a moderate-risk yellow zone.

It tweaked the zoning at the start of this week and revised it again on Friday after reviewing the latest data, including local infection rates and hospital occupancy.

Tuscany and Campania will be added on Sunday to the red list, joining the wealthy northern regions of Lombardy, Piedmont and Valle D'Aosta, the province of Bolzano and Calabria in the toe of Italy.

People living in these areas are only allowed to leave their homes for work, health reasons or emergencies.

Bars, restaurants and most shops must remain closed.

Denmark adds no new mink-related infections

Denmark has not registered any new examples of humans infected with a so-called Cluster-5 mutated coronavirus strain stemming from mink, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Friday.

Denmark last week ordered the culling of millions of mink after finding that the mutated virus, which infected 12 people in August and September, showed decreased sensitivity to antibodies, potentially lowering the efficacy of future vaccines.

Turkey registers 3,045 more patients

Turkey reported 3,045 more Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data.

The country's overall tally now stands at 407,939, the ministry announced on Friday.

A total of 2,010 more patients recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 348,804, while the death toll rose by 93 to reach 11,326.

Almost 150,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country, bringing the total to over 15.8 million.

The figures showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 3,356, with 4.2 percent this week suffering from pneumonia.

Slovakia to ease Covid curbs

Slovakia will open theatres, cinemas and churches at half capacity from Monday and let fitness centres and pools operate with limited visitors as it starts easing coronavirus curbs, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said.

Slovakia's ice hockey and soccer leagues will also restart, without fans, Matovic said on Facebook on Friday.

The country of 5.5 million is one of the first to ease restrictions as a second wave of coronavirus infections hits Europe.

Slovakia has reported 83,796 total coronavirus cases via standard testing since the pandemic started, including 2,024 new infections on Thursday and close to its seven-day median figure. That is down from a record daily tally of more than 3,000 in late October.

In total, 491 people have died from Covid-19, a fraction of other countries in Western Europe and almost 12 times fewer than in the neighbouring Czech Republic, which has seen Europe's highest per-capita infection and death rates in recent weeks.

Italy reports record 40,902 daily cases, 550 deaths

Italy has registered a record 40,902 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, up from 37,978 on Thursday.

The ministry also reported 550 virus-related deaths, down from 636 the day before.

Infections in Italy since the disease first came to light in February total 1.107 million, while 44,139 people have now died because of the coronavirus.

There were a record 254,908 coronavirus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 234,672.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area on Friday, reporting 10,634 new cases against 9,291 on Thursday.

UK records 27,301 new cases, down from record high

Britain reported 27,301 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, a slight fall from the previous day's all-time high but the second-highest daily figure recorded, official government statistics showed.

The figure was down slightly on Thursday's case number of 33,470, which was a single day record, although Britain's testing capacity has also grown since the first wave of the pandemic.

There were 376 new deaths reported, down from 563 reported on Thursday.

Liverpool's Salah tests positive

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has tested positive for the coronavirus on the eve of Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo, the Egyptian Football Association has said.

"The medical swab conducted on the mission of our first national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool star, was infected with the Coronavirus, after his test came back positive," the federation said in a statement on its Facebook page on Friday.

"The player does not suffer from any symptoms. The other members of the team tested negative. Salah underwent the medical protocol after the team's doctor coordinated with his English club. In addition to his isolation inside his room and also isolating all his contacts."

The federation said he will undergo further checks in the coming hours.

Portugal's cases hit record, health system under pressure

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Portugal pushed past the 200,000 mark on Friday as the number of new daily infections reached a record high, putting increasing pressure on an already fragile health system.

A nationwide state of emergency to combat the spread of the virus came into force on Monday and is due to last until Nov. 23, but it is likely to be extended.

The country of just over 10 million people has recorded a comparatively low 204,664 cases and 3,250 deaths but infections hit 6,653 cases on Saturday, the highest daily figure since the pandemic started. Testing has also increased.

Most of the cases were concentrated in the northern region.

A new record of 2,799 Covid-19 patients are now in hospital, with 388 in intensive care units (ICUs) - more than the first wave peak of 271 in April.

The health system, which prior to the pandemic had the lowest number of critical care beds per 100,000 inhabitants in Europe, can accommodate 800 Covid-19 patients in ICUs.

Montenegro introduces curfew, Serbia to issue fines

Montenegro introduced a two-week overnight lockdown on Friday to rein in a major spike in coronavirus infections, while neighbouring Serbia began fining people who fail to comply with the government's protective measures.

All Montenegrins will be banned from leaving their homes between 11 pm and 5 am except for essential work and "medical and humanitarian needs," the country's health minister Kenan Hrapovic told a news conference.

"These measures will be in force until December 1 with the possibility of an extension," Hrapovic said.

The government of the small Adriatic republic also banned non-essential travel between municipalities at weekends and most public gatherings including religious and family festivities.

So far 26,109 people in Montenegro, which has a population of only 622,000, have fallen ill with the Covid-19 disease and 377 have died from it.

In much larger Serbia, which on Thursday amended legislation meant to combat contagious diseases, authorities will fine anyone not wearing a face mask indoors o r who fails to maintain social distancing indoors or outdoors.

The $50 (5,000 dinars) fine for ordinary citizens is a hefty penalty in a country where the average monthly wage is $570.

Companies, restaurants and shops that fail to comply with sanitary rules imposed by the government, including keeping a distance between employees or customers and the wearing of face masks, could face fines of 50,000-300,000 dinars.

Serbia did not impose restrictions such as curfews and travel bans.

The former Yugoslav republic, with a population of around 7 million, has recorded 77,264 cases of Covid-19 and 972 deaths during the pandemic.

The amended law also allows the health ministry to introduce mandatory vaccination of the entire population or specific groups.

Malaysia reports 1,304 new cases with one new death

Malaysian health authorities have reported 1,304 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 45,095 infections.

The Southeast Asian country also recorded one new death, as total fatalities amounted to 304.

Indonesia reports 5,444 new cases in record daily rise

Indonesia has reported 5,444 new infections, its biggest daily rise in cases, with 104 more deaths.

The latest figures from the country's Covid-19 task force take the total infection number to 457,735 and fatalities to 15,037, the highest in Southeast Asia.

Austria to close schools in bid to contain spread - OE24

Austria will likely close schools and tighten contact restrictions to slow the spread of the pandemic, news website OE24 has reported.

The government is due to hold a news conference to present the new measures on Saturday, it added.

It also said the retail sector would largely remain open, except for shopping centres where large crowds could gather.

Russia reports record high of 21,983 new cases

Russia has reported a record high of 21,983 new infections, including 5,974 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 1,880,551.

Authorities also reported 411 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 32,443.

Mongolia restricts capital after 9 recent cases

Residents of Mongolia’s capital of Ulaanbaatar have been told to stay at home as part of nationwide lockdown measures due to remain in place through Tuesday following the detection of new coronavirus cases.

Residents of the city of 1.4 million will be permitted to leave for necessary errands, such as to purchase groceries and medications, the official Montsame news agency reported.

Social distancing measures must be maintained at all times when leaving home, and employees of hospitals and other essential facilities must show identification when commuting, the report said.