Turkey have defeated Russia 3-2 in a UEFA Nations League group match, getting its first victory this year.

Denis Cheryshev scored the opener in the 11th minute for Russia at Istanbul's Ulker stadium on Sunday.

But, Andrei Semenov was shown a red card for fouling Turkish forward Cenk Tosun in the 24th minute.

Turkey managed to equalise the game with Kenan Karaman's header in the 26th minute, while Cengiz Under gave his team the lead, making it 2-1, in the 32nd minute.

The first half ended with a 2-1 score.

In the second half, Ozan Tufan was fouled in Russia's penalty area, giving Turkey the penalty kick.

READ MORE: France, Germany shine in Nations League as Ramos endures miserable landmark

Cenk Tosun successfully converted the penalty to make the score 3-1 for Turkey in the 51st minute.

Six minutes later, Daler Kuzyaev scored to narrow the lead to one.

Following this result, Turkey remained in third place with six points, with Russia still atop Group 3 of League B with eight points.

READ MORE: Turkey fight back to earn 2-2 draw against Serbia

Depleted Italy wins over Poland

Italy brushed off the absences of several players and coach Roberto Mancini with an impressive 2-0 victory over a toothless Poland outfit on Sunday to close in on a UEFA Nations League finals place.

The Azzurri took top spot in Group A1 from the Netherlands, who beat Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier in the day, by seeing off previous table-toppers Poland in Reggio Emilia.

Italy will be sure of a place in next October's finals with victory over the Bosnians in Sarajevo on Wednesday.

Assistant coach Alberico Evani was again in charge for Italy, with Mancini watching from home after testing positive for coronavirus.