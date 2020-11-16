Hurricane Iota has strengthened into a category 5 storm that is likely to bring catastrophic damage to the same part of Central America already battered by a powerful Hurricane Eta less than two weeks ago.

Iota intensified over the western Caribbean on approach to Nicaragua and Honduras.

US Air Force hurricane hunters flew into Iota's core and measured maximum sustained winds of 260 kilometres per hour, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

It was centered around 160 kilometres east-southeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, and moving westward at 15 kilometres per hour.

Iota will hit Central America, two weeks after powerful storm Eta devastated much of the region and left more than 200 people dead or missing.

The NHC forecast "potentially catastrophic winds, a life-threatening storm surge, and extreme rainfall" for Central America as Iota became the year's 13th hurricane.

READ MORE: Iota strengthens into 13th hurricane of 2020

Evacuations under way

Honduras, Guatemala, and Nicaragua announced evacuations last week, even as the region was still reeling from the devastation inflicted by Eta.

In the Nicaraguan coastal city of Bilwi, residents were desperately trying to secure the roofs of flimsy wooden homes with the same zinc sheets ripped off by Eta.

Many people were wrapping their belongings in plastic bags to protect them from the coming rains.

"We are worried, nervous. Psychologically we are not doing well, because losing our things and starting over is not easy. Some of us have old little houses and we risk losing everything," said Silvania Zamora.

Covid-19 fear

Authorities have ordered people to leave the area, but many are refusing to leave out of fear of catching Covid-19.

"Some of us prefer to stay and die in our homes. There has never been a repeat hurricane in such a short time, but what can we do against the force of God and nature," Zamora said.

Eta's heavy rains burst river banks and triggered landslides as far north as Chiapas, Mexico.

Initial estimates show "some 80,000 families are going to be at risk," said Guillermo Gonzalez, head of Nicaragua's disaster response agency Sinapred.