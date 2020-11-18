POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Spain crush Germany 6-0 to cruise into Nations League final four
Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick in a 6-0 win for Spain, which now heads to the semifinals as group winner after inflicting the heaviest loss for Germany in 89 years.
Spain crush Germany 6-0 to cruise into Nations League final four
Spain's Ferran Tores, centre, runs to celebrate with teammates after scoring against Germany during the UEFA Nations League football match between Spain and Germany in Seville, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. / AP
November 18, 2020

Sparkling Spain have crushed hapless Germany 6-0 at home to storm into the final four of the Nations League in style as forward Ferran Torres scored a first career hat-trick.

Germany were powerless to stop Luis Enrique's relentless side as the visitors suffered their worst defeat in a competitive game and the most humiliating since losing by the same scoreline against Austria in a friendly in 1931.

Alvaro Morata, Ferran and Rodri gave Luis Enrique's side a 3-0 halftime lead, while Ferran struck again early in the second half and completed his treble with a classy finish.

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal tapped in the sixth goal in the 89th minute to adorn an incredible Spain display and deepen four-times world champions Germany's misery.

'Strong message'

"We walked all over them in every sense," said Spain midfielder Rodri. "We scored six but it could have been far more. We are still a group with little experience but this will give us a lot of confidence."

Morata meanwhile took pleasure in silencing Spain's critics after they snatched a 1-1 draw away to Switzerland on Saturday.

"We had the opportunity to send a strong message out to the whole world and we have done just that," he said.

The victory saw Spain finish top of League A4 with 11 points after six games, joining France in the final four tournament, which will take place in October 2021.

Recommended

The Germans, who only needed a draw to progress to the final phase, came second with nine.

READ MORE: Turkey beat Russia while Italy win over Poland in UEFA Nations League

Immediate impact

Spain suffered an early injury setback when Sergio Canales was taken off but his replacement Fabian Ruiz had an immediate impact, sending in a superb delivery from a corner and Morata rose unmarked at the far post to head home in the 17th minute.

Morata netted again soon after by connecting with a cross from Ferran but his strike was incorrectly ruled offside, with no VAR in operation in the Nations League.

However, Spain quickly shrugged off any sense of injustice as Ferran smashed in their second goal on the rebound in the 33rd after Dani Olmo had glanced against the post, while Rodri headed home a corner from Koke five minutes later.

Spain lost captain Sergio Ramos to a suspected muscle injury towards the end of the first half on his European record-extending 178th appearance for his country but they grew ever more confident after the break as Germany continued to wilt.

Dani Olmo spurned a chance to add to Spain's lead, allowing Manuel Neuer to make a rare save in a match where his main task was picking the ball out of the net on a night when he became Germany's most capped keeper with 96 games ahead of Sepp Maier.

But Ferran showed no mercy, taking a pass from ex-Valencia teammate Jose Gaya to net his second and then receiving a ball from Fabian and beating Neuer from outside the box to become the first Spain player to score a hat-trick against Germany. 

READ MORE: France, Germany shine in Nations League as Ramos endures miserable landmark

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar