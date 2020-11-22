November 22, 2020

First Americans to receive vaccine on Dec 11 – official

US Covid19 vaccine programme head Moncef Slaoui has said the first Americans to receive a coronavirus vaccine could get it as soon as December 11, CNN reported.

"Our plan is to be able to ship vaccines to the immunisation sites within 24 hours from the approval, so I expect maybe on day two after approval on the 11th or the 12th of December," he said.

Spain to begin vaccination programme in January

Spain will begin a comprehensive coronavirus vaccination programme in January and expects to have covered a substantial part of the population within six months, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said.

He said Spain and Germany were the first European Union countries to have a complete vaccination plan in place.

"The campaign will start in January and have 13,000 vaccination points," Sanchez told a news conference after a two-day online summit of G20 leaders.

"A very substantial part of the population will be able to be vaccinated, with all guarantees, in the first half of the year."

Spain will implement a single national strategy, starting with "priority groups", Sanchez said, adding that he would present the plan to the cabinet on Tuesday. He also said more health professionals would be recruited.

"We have a tough few months ahead of us but the road map has been drawn up," Sanchez said.

Spain has western Europe's second highest tally of confirmed coronavirus infections after France, with some 1.5 million cases and 46,619 deaths from Covid-19.

New French cases up by 13,157

The number of new daily coronavirus infections in France have climbed by 13,157 to 2.14 million, and the number of deaths by 215, health ministry data showed.

On Saturday, France had reported 17,881 new infections.

The cumulative death toll stood at 48,732.

UK records 18,662 cases

The United Kingdom has recorded 18,662 new infections and 398 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data.

The number of deaths included 141 that were omitted from the total on Saturday due to a processing error, the government said.

Saturday's data had shown 19,875 new cases and 341 deaths.

Turkey reports over 6,000 more patients

Turkey has registered 6,017 more virus patients over the past 24 hours, according to data by the Health Ministry.

The new cases raised the overall count to 446,822.

As many as 3,812 patients also recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 374,637, while the death toll rose by 139 to reach 12,358.

More than 155,000 virus tests were conducted across the country, taking the total to over 17 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 4,217.

Italy reports 28,337 cases

Italy has registered 28,337 new infections over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, down from 34,767 the day before.

The ministry also reported 562 Covid-19-related deaths, down from 692 on Saturday and 699 on Friday.

There were 188,747 virus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 237,225.

G20 for fair global access to vaccine

Leaders of the 20 biggest economies have vowed to spare no effort to supply virus drugs, tests, and vaccines affordably and fairly to "all people", reflecting worries that the pandemic could deepen global divisions between rich and poor.

The coronavirus pandemic and prospects of an uneven and uncertain economic recovery have been at the centre of a two-day summit under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia, which will hand the G20 presidency to Italy next month.

"The Covid-19 pandemic and its unprecedented impact in terms of lives lost, livelihoods and economies affected, is an unparalleled shock that has revealed vulnerabilities in our preparedness and response and underscored our common challenges," the final communique said.

Germans protest against restrictions

Coronavirus sceptics have protested against the government’s restrictions, amid the virus disease outbreak in various German cities.

A video went viral in Germany of a confrontation at a virus protest, where a young woman compared herself to a famous Nazi resistance fighter and then was accused by a security guard of "trivalising" the Holocaust.

Several people protesting virus restrictions in Germany that seek to tamp down new infections have tried to depict themselves as victims of government persecution.

Some have even put on Stars of David, symbols that the Nazis forced Jews to wear during the Third Reich before they killed them.

UK to think about restoring public finances

Britain will think about restoring public finances once the virus crisis is over, and until then will focus on fighting the pandemic, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has said.

"Once we get through this crisis we need to think more about returning to a more normal path, but as of now we are able to do what we need to do and we are able to do that at an affordable cost and use those funds to support the economy and support businesses through this crisis," he told Times radio.

Surge in infections could overwhelm Gaza's health system

A sharp rise in infections in Gaza could overwhelm the Palestinian enclave's meagre medical system by next week, public health advisers have said.

Gaza, where the dense and poor population of 2 million is vulnerable to contagions, has logged 14,000 virus cases and 65 deaths, mostly since August.

Seventy-nine of Gaza's 100 ventilators have been taken up by virus patients, said Abdelraouf Elmanama, a microbiologist who is part of the enclave's pandemic task force.

France culls minks after finding virus at farm

French authorities have ordered the culling of all minks in a farm after an analysis showed a mutated version of the virus was circulating among the animals.

The French government said in a statement that about 1,000 minks have been culled and all animal products have been eliminated in the farm located west of Paris.

France counts four mink farms on its territory.

Authorities are still awaiting results for two of them. No virus has been found in the last one, the government said.

The move follows virus developments in mink farms in Denmark and other countries including the Netherlands, Sweden, and Greece.

WHO envoy warns of third Covid-19 wave in Europe

A World Health Organization (WHO) special Covid-19 envoy has predicted a third wave of the pandemic in Europe in early 2021, if governments repeat what he said was a failure to do what was needed to prevent the second wave of infections.

"They missed building up the necessary infrastructure during the summer months, after they brought the first wave under the control," the WHO's David Nabarro said in an interview with Swiss newspapers.