Greenhouse gas emissions climbed to a new record in 2019, rising again this year despite an expected drop in emissions due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

The World Meteorological Organization warned against complacency with the release of its annual report.﻿

Many scientists expect the biggest annual fall in carbon emissions in generations this year as measures to contain coronavirus have grounded planes, docked ships and kept commuters at home.

However, the WMO described the projected 2020 drop as a "tiny blip" and said the resulting impact on the carbon dioxide concentrations that contribute to global warming would be no bigger than normal annual fluctuations.

"...In the short-term the impact of the Covid-19 confinements cannot be distinguished from natural variability," the WMO's Greenhouse Gas Bulletin said.

The report released by the Geneva-based UN agency measures the atmospheric concentration of the gases – carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide – that are warming our planet and triggering extreme weather events.

Levels of carbon dioxide, a product of burning fossil fuels that is the biggest contributor to global warming, touched a new record of 410.5 parts per million in 2019, it said.

The annual increase is larger than the previous year and beats the average over the last decade.

"Such a rate of increase has never been seen in the history of our records," WMO Secretary General Professor Petteri Taalas said, referring to rises since 2015, calling for a "sustained flattening of the (emissions) curve".

