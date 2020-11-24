November 24, 2020

France to ease lockdown as world ramps up vaccine preparations

France will start easing its lockdown this weekend so that by Christmas, shops, theatres and cinemas will reopen and people will be able to spend the holiday with the rest of their family, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

In a televised address to the nation, Macron said the worst of the second wave of the epidemic in France was over, but that restaurants, cafes and bars would have to stay shut until Jan. 20 to avoid triggering a third wave.

"We must do everything to avoid a third wave, do everything to avoid a third lockdown," Macron said.

After curfew measures in major French cities in mid-October failed to produce the results the government had hoped for, it enforced a one-month lockdown on October 30, though it was less strict than a lockdown that ran from March 17 to May 11.

Positive trends including a decline in hospitalisations for infections, combined with pressure from business lobbies who say they are facing ruin, have led to calls to start loosening the lockdown as soon as possible.

Macron also said he would start a vaccination campaign at the end of December or beginning of January, starting with the most vulnerable and older people.

Vaccination won't be mandatory, he said.

Trudeau: Canadians won't be among the first to get vaccine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday Canada will have to wait for a vaccine because the very first ones that roll off assembly lines are likely to be given to citizens of the country they are made in.

Trudeau noted Canada does not have vaccine-production facilities.

The United States, the United Kingdom and Germany do.

Trudeau said it is understandable that an American pharmaceutical company will distribute first in the US before they distribute internationally.

"Shortly afterwards they will start honoring and delivering the contracts that they signed with other countries including Canada," Trudeau said.

“We’re expecting to start receiving those doses in the first few months of 2021.”

Trudeau said Canadians won’t have to wait for everyone in the US to be vaccinated before Canada gets doses.

UK to relax measure over Christmas holidays

The four nations of the United Kingdom have agreed to relax virus restrictions for Christmas to allow up to three households to meet at home for five days.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have taken differing approaches to handling the pandemic so far but the leaders of the devolved nations settled on a common approach on Tuesday for the festive period.

Three households will be allowed to meet up at home but not at hospitality or entertainment venues from December 23 until December 27 under the plans.

"People want to be with their loved-ones and those close to them for what is the most important holiday of the year," senior minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

A national lockdown in England is due to end next week after which different parts of the country will face varying restrictions as part of a tiered system announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A decision is expected later this week on which areas will fall into the different categories.

China reports 22 new cases as Tianjin flags 'pig head' link

China recorded 22 new infections on November 23, up from 11 a day earlier, the country's health authority said, while an official from the city of Tianjin said two confirmed cases this month caught the virus from pig heads from North America.

The National Health Commission said on Tuesday 20 of the new cases were imported infections that originated overseas. One local transmission was reported in Shanghai and another in Tianjin.

The Shanghai case together with a second one reported earlier in the city have been traced to a container from North America, which the two men cleaned when it arrived at an airport, according to the Shanghai Daily.

The latest infection in Tianjin was previously an asymptomatic case, according to state media.

Later on Tuesday, a Tianjin health official said two confirmed cases in the northern port city earlier this month had caught the virus from pig heads arriving from North America.

South Africa confirms going for COVAX vaccine scheme for 10% of population

South Africa is going with the COVAX global Covid-19 vaccine distribution scheme, with a committed purchase for 10% of its population of 58 million, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

Khadija Jamaloodien, Director of Affordable Medicines at the Health Ministry, said it had not yet signed the commitment agreement to participate in COVAX but would do so once officials had completed the necessary administrative processes.

She said the facility would give the country an early batch of vaccines with which to start protecting people.

The decision followed earlier advice from a group of experts.

The government has publicly expressed support for COVAX, but it had yet to say how much of the population it would seek to cover via the facility co-led by the World Health Organization, and whether it would go for the committed, rather than optional, purchase arrangement.

South Africa will make a $33 million payment to help fund production of vaccines that will be made available via the facility, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said earlier on Tuesday.

Italy virus deaths surge by 853, highest toll since March 28

Italy reported 853 virus-related deaths on Tuesday, soaring from 630 the day before and the highest daily toll since March 28.

The health ministry also registered 23,232 new infections, up marginally from 22,930 the day before.

There were 188,659 swabs carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 148,945.

Italy was the first Western country to be hit by the virus and has seen 51,306 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain's.

UK reports highest deaths since May

Britain reported on Tuesday 608 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, the highest daily total since May, and 11,299 cases, a drop from Monday's tally, according to government data.

Turkey's daily deaths hit a record high of 161

Turkey's daily death toll from the coronavirus hit a record high of 161 on Tuesday, according to data from the Health Ministry, after the country introduced nationwide measures last week amid a surge in cases.

The data showed 7,381 new patients were recorded in the country, while the overall death toll rose to 12,672.

Austria plans to start virus vaccination in January

Austria plans to start its vaccination campaign in January, the health minister said Tuesday, with the elderly, at-risk groups and health professionals being first in line.

The country will acquire more than 16 million doses of the vaccine through the European Union which has signed six contracts for supplies, according to Clemens Martin Auer, who coordinates the health ministry’s pandemic response.

"In all likelihood we can start in January," Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said.

"Our goal is to vaccinate at least 50 percent of the population," he told a news conference, adding that the campaign would cost around $237 million.

World ramps up Covid-19 vaccine preparations

Hopes over vaccines have given a boost to virus-weary citizens across the globe in recent days, but the disease remains rampant and world leaders are urging people to be patient.

Governments have scaled up preparations for any vaccine.

Even once a vaccine becomes available, any return to normality for a global economy ravaged by the pandemic seems a long way off.

The boss of Australia's Qantas also on Tuesday said proof of vaccination will likely become the only way people will be allowed to fly.

Aviation has been particularly hard-hit, with the global industry body IATA estimating that airline revenue this year will plunge 60 percent.

Despite the vaccine optimism, the world is still engulfed in the unprecedented health crisis which has infected almost 58.9 million people and left nearly 1.4 million dead.

EU seals sixth vaccine deal, secures 160M Moderna shots

The European Union's executive said Tuesday it will sign a contract for up to 160 million doses of the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU Commission, said the deal will be approved on Wednesday as the EU tries to build “one of the most comprehensive vaccine portfolio in the world."

The deal with Moderna is the sixth secured by the EU Commission with pharmaceutical companies, allowing its 27 member countries to buy more than one billion doses once the shots are ready.

“We are working on yet another one," von der Leyen said Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company's study.

The commission said that once a vaccine is ready, all EU countries will receive it at the same time on a pro rata basis.

Russia to protectively vaccinate mink population

Russia will protectively vaccinate its mink population the virus after other countries identified cases in the animals, the acting head of a big Russian state fur company has told a TV station run by the defence ministry.

Ivan Nesterov, acting head of state fur company Russian Sable, made the comments to the Zvezda TV station on Monday. When reached on Tuesday, he redirected questions to the agriculture ministry, saying it was better if they provided official comments.

In a recording of his interview to Zvezda, he can be heard saying that authorities are testing the vaccine and plan to vaccinate the mink population once the process is finished.

He said the measure was a precautionary one and that Russia had no scientific confirmation that the virus could be passed from minks to humans and had not detected the virus in Russian minks.

Berlin lab tests drones for quicker virus tests

A German lab is hoping to cut the time it takes to send coronavirus tests across Berlin by using drones, thereby avoiding the capital's clogged roads.