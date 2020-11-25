November 25, 2020

US hits highest death toll since May with hospitals already full

Daily US deaths surpassed 2,000 for the first time since May and with hospitals across the country already full, portending a surge in mortalities to come as the pandemic casts a shadow over the holiday season.

The death toll reached 2,157 on Tuesday, one person every 40 seconds, with another 170,000 people infected, numbers that experts say could grow with millions of Americans disregarding official warnings and traveling for Thursday' s Thanksgiving holiday.

The deadliest day in more than six months was still short of the record of 2,806 deaths on April 14, in the early stages of the pandemic, according to a Reuters tally of official data. That one-day figure is sometimes reported higher due to a backlog of deaths that were not compiled until April 14.

With US hospitalisations reaching a record high of 87,000 on Tuesday, the nation's leading infectious diseases official urged people to keep Thanksgiving gatherings as small as possible.

Turkey signs deal with China for 50M vaccine doses

Turkey has signed a contract to buy 50 million doses of vaccine from China's Sinovac Biotech, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Koca also said the vaccine will be free for Turkish citizens.

Sinovac's experimental vaccine CoronaVac triggered a quick immune response, but the level of antibodies produced was lower than in people who had recovered from the virus, preliminary trial results showed.

CoronaVac and four other experimental vaccines developed in China are in late-stage trials to determine their effectiveness.

Speaking in Ankara after a coronavirus science council meeting, Koca said Turkey is also in talks with other vaccine developers.

"The important thing here for us to start using vaccines which are known to be effective and reliable ... I think the vaccination calendar could start on December 11," Koca also said.

Turkey recorded 28,351 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the first time since July Ankara has included asymptomatic cases in the total.

Data from the Health Ministry showed that 168 people had died, highest since the beginning of the outbreak.

France new cases surge, deaths also mount

France reported a new surge in confirmed cases over the last 24 hours along with another rise in deaths, according to data published from the country's health ministry.

The ministry said there had been a further 16,282 new confirmed cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in France to 2,170,097.

It added the death toll had risen to 50,618, up by more than 380 from the previous day.

Britain records 18,213 new cases, 696 deaths

The United Kingdom recorded 18,213 new infections and 696 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data.

The deaths figure was the highest since May 5.

Tuesday's data had shown 11,299 new cases and 608 deaths.

WHO experts would like to go to Wuhan, China, to probe virus origin

Researchers led by the World Health Organization would like to go back to a wholesale food market in Wuhan in China to follow up initial cases of Covid-19 which emerged in the city and investigate how the virus probably first spread from bats.

Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO expert in animal diseases, said that the team would like to re-interview early cases and find infected workers who may have "important information" on where they may have picked up the virus.

The WHO has had assurances from China that an international field trip to investigate the origins of the virus will be arranged as soon as possible, its top emergency expert Mike Ryan said on Monday.

Chinese researchers are carrying out epidemiological studies into early cases and conditions at the Wuhan market while the international team of 10 experts is to carry out phase 2 studies.

Italy reports 25,853 new cases, 722 deaths

Italy reported 722 deaths, down from 853 the day before, and 25,853 new infections, slightly up from 23,232 on Tuesday, the health ministry said.

There were 230,007 swabs carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 188,659.

Italy was the first Western country to be hit by the virus and has seen 52,028 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain's. It has also registered 1.48 million cases.

While Italy's daily death tolls have been amongst the highest in Europe over recent days, the rise in hospital admissions and intensive care occupancy has slowed.

The number of people in hospital stood at 34,313 on Wednesday, a decline of 264 from the day before.

The number in intensive care rose by 32, following an increase of six on Tuesday, and now stands at 3,848.

When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating fast in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by around 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

The northern region of Lombardy, centered on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area on Wednesday, reporting 5,173 new cases.

Island of Kauai reports first coronavirus death

The first death on the island of Kauai has been reported.

Mayor Derek Kawakami announced in a statement this week that an elderly resident of the island with no travel history had died from the coronavirus, which has killed 232 others in Hawaii.

The Garden Island reports that a Kauai resident died in Arizona earlier this year.

The island reported four newly confirmed virus cases Monday, including one adult resident and three adult visitors.

Kauai currently has 117 confirmed virus cases since the pandemic began. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested.

Spain considers limiting Christmas celebrations to six people

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that his government was considering limiting Christmas celebrations to six people in an effort to curb the spread.

The restrictions will be negotiated with regional authorities, meaning some changes could still be introduced.

Some regional health chiefs, including in Catalonia and Madrid, are advocating for a less stringent limit of 10 people for holiday gatherings.

While the rate of infection in Spain has slowed in the past month, its overall tally of nearly 1.6 million cases is the second highest in western Europe after France.

On Tuesday, the death toll rose by 537 to 43,668, marking the highest daily increase of the pandemic's second wave.

Merkel says Germany can't extend economic aid for whole winter

Germany will not be able to keep in place its financial lifeline for businesses forced to close by the pandemic through the whole winter, Chancellor Angela Merkel told federal state leaders, Bild newspaper reported.

The government expects economic aid for businesses to total $12-18 billion in November and sources estimate additional costs for December could come to some $18-$23 billion.

Croatia marks record high number of new cases

Croatia has registered a record number of daily cases as authorities consider additional measures to try to stem the outbreak.

The national response team said that 3,603 infections have been registered in the past 24 hours and 56 patients have died.

Since February 25, when the first case was registered in the country of 4 million, 111,617 persons have tested positive for the coronavirus and 1,501 have died.

Croatian media say that because of the latest outbreak, some hospitals are running out of beds and infected patients have had to be placed in tents.

Authorities are reportedly considering introducing new nationwide restrictive measures that could include closing cafes and restaurants.

Surge affecting Minnesota nursing home staffing

A current surge of cases throughout Minnesota is affecting staffing levels at many nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.

That's forcing the state to send the National Guard to help out in some homes, while the administration is also asking state employees to consider volunteering in facilities with critical staff shortages.

The Star Tribune reports Wednesday that Minnesota Department of Health data shows 90 percent of the state’s nursing homes and 58 percent of assisted-living facilities have active outbreaks.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Tuesday that 47 long-term care facilities are in “a crisis staffing situation” and are receiving active support from the state, including help from federal health nurses.

Gov. Tim Walz’s administration is also taking the unusual step of e-mailing all state employees and asking them to consider volunteering for two-week stints in long-term care facilities, particularly in greater Minnesota.

World scrambles for vaccine deals as cases surge past 60M

Countries around the world are scrambling to finalise vaccine deals as the global number of infections surged past 60 million.

Scientists are urging caution and US officials plead with Americans to stay home over Thanksgiving.

The holiday weekend is expected to fuel a surge of infections in the United States, which leads the world with soaring infections and the daily toll on Tuesday climbing above 2,000, the highest 24-hour tally since early May.

Hopes for a successful vaccine, boosted by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna, have boosted world stock markets.

But an approved vaccine is unlikely to be widely available for months while scientists insist on the continued need for vigilance as politicians seek to relax curbs for Christmas amid a second wave of the pandemic.

Turkey hopes to have vaccine ready by April

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says a Turkish-developed vaccine could be ready for use by April.

In an address to legislators from his ruling party Wednesday, Erdogan also said that, once ready, Turkey plans to share the vaccine with the world.

Erdogan said Turkey has repeatedly urged countries “not to sacrifice the vaccine to political and commercial ambitions” and to make it “the joint property of all humanity.”

He added: “We are planning to put the vaccine that we are developing in the service of all humanity under the best conditions possible.” He did not elaborate.

The vaccine, ERUCOV-VAC, is being developed by Erciyes University, in the central Turkish province of Kayseri, and is currently undergoing phase 1 of testing.

Erciyes University Rector Mustafa Calis said this week that phase 2 testing could start soon.

Malaysia's Top Glove says virus outbreak may push prices up

Malaysia's Top Glove, the world's largest maker of rubber gloves, said that supply disruptions at its factories due to an outbreak may push glove prices up.

The company said it shuttered 20 of its factories in an area outside Kuala Lumpur in stages since November 17 after nearly 3,000 workers tested positive for the virus.

Another eight facilities in the same area are currently running below 20 percent of capacity, and will also be closed to screen and quarantine workers.

Managing director Lee Kim Meow told the news conference that there have been no order cancellations so far. He said priority will be given to hospitals and essential services amid the shortage, and voiced confidence that the issue will be resolved quickly.

Top Glove produces about 90 billion rubber gloves a year, and exports to 195 countries.

LA shuts restaurants as virus surges

A restaurant dining ban in Los Angeles was due to come into force as officials warned Americans to stay home for the Thanksgiving holiday, while parts of Europe eyed looser lockdowns over the festive season.

The three-week order in America's second-biggest city will begin as California faces record cases, and its health secretary urged people to avoid large family gatherings.

The US government's health protection agency has, for the first time, called on Americans not to travel for an annual holiday which usually sees families get together over turkey, yams and cranberry sauce.

With the US confronted by soaring numbers of deaths and new cases, plans to deliver a vaccine to Americans are accelerating.

There were more than 86,000 hospitalisations in the US on Tuesday, a record, as well as 167,000 new cases and more than 2,000 deaths.

China stepping up virus testing on imported food packaging

China is stepping up virus inspections on imported food packaging as cooler weather brings new waves of infections in several overseas countries, Chinese officials said.

Packaging is “not exempt" from carrying the virus, deputy director of the National Food Safety Risk Assessment Center Li Ning told reporters.

While the virus positivity rate for tests on packages was just 0.48 per 10,000, that proportion is increasing along with the number of tests being conducted, Li said.

She said the virus could “to some extent” be passed to humans from packaging, although neither Li or any other official at Wednesday’s news conference mentioned any such confirmed cases.

Poland reports new daily record of 674 deaths

Poland reported a new daily record of 674 deaths, while new daily cases surpassed 15,000.

The country reported 15,362 new daily cases, amounting to a total of 924,422 confirmed cases and 14,988 deaths.

Virus hits Italian birth rate

The pandemic has hit Italy's already historically-low birth rate, new projections from the national statistics agency reveal.

Italy had last year already recorded its lowest number of births for 150 years, at 420,000, but this could fall to 408,000 in 2020 and 393,000 in 2021, according to Istat.

Women and young people have been particularly badly affected by the crisis caused by coronavirus, which first hit Italy earlier this year, sparking an economically crippling national lockdown.

The pandemic destroyed 80 percent of jobs gained by women since the financial crisis of 2008.

Between 2008 and 2019, Italy recorded an extra 602,000 jobs held by women.