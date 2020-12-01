Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, the first time he has had to sit out a race in his F1 career.

The Briton, Formula One's most successful driver of all time with a record 95 race wins and 98 pole positions, was isolating with mild symptoms but otherwise fit and well, his Mercedes team said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hamilton wrapped up his record-equalling seventh title in Turkey last month and picked up his 11th win of the season in Bahrain on Sunday. Mercedes have already won the constructors' title for an unprecedented seventh year in a row.

By missing Sakhir, the penultimate race on the calendar, Hamilton will not be able to match the record for the most wins in a single season.

Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel share that mark with 13, Schumacher from 18 races in 2004 and Vettel from 19 in 2013.

"Lewis was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last of which was on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit ...," said Mercedes.

"However, he woke up on Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive.

"Lewis therefore took a further test and returned a positive result. This has since been confirmed by a retest."

Hamilton, 35, was also on a record run of 48 successive points finishes and has started 265 races in a row since his debut with McLaren in 2007.

The season will end with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina track on Dec 13. It is unclear whether Hamilton will take part.

Replacement driver

Mercedes said they would announce a replacement driver for the Sakhir race in due course.

Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne, who races for the Mercedes Formula E team and had been scheduled to fly to Bahrain even before Hamilton's positive result, and Mexican Esteban Gutierrez are the team's reserve drivers.