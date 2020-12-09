Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Canada approves Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Health Canada announced that it has approved the use of the Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.

Canada is the second country in the world to OK the vaccine. Doses are already being given to residents of the United Kingdom.

About 249,000 doses of the two-dose vaccine is expected to arrive by December 31 and the first inoculations will be to residents and staff in long-term nursing homes.

Of Canada’s deaths from the virus, about 77% were in nursing and seniors’ homes as of mid-November.

The death rate for Canada as of December 9 is 12,932, with about 435,000 cases. The approval came after two months of review of the Pfizer clinical trials.

Turkey reports over 31,000 new infections

Turkey reported 31,712 more coronavirus infections, including 6,213 symptomatic patients, over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released Wednesday.

As many as 5,846 patients recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 447,361, while the death toll rose to 15,531 with 217 additions.

Across the country, 204,411 more Covid-19 tests were administered, pushing the total to over 20.29 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 5,901, though the rate of increase in severe cases is declining.

Speaking after the meeting of Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said: "There is over 5-fold rise in daily number of Covid-19 cases and 55% increase in deaths compared to the previous peak in April."

Turkey is going to receive 50 million Covid-19 vaccines in phases starting from next few days, Koca added.

Italy reports lower deaths, infections

Italy reported a fall in both daily coronavirus infections and new deaths on Wednesday, confirming that the contagion curve is slowing down.

According to latest Health Ministry data, daily fatalities stood at 499, down from 634 a day before, raising the nationwide death toll to 61,739 – still the highest in Europe after the UK.

While the daily figure is far from the peak of almost 1,000 last week, experts explained that it still reflects the rise in infections seen over the past month.

Italy also reported 12,756 new cases, down from 14,842 on Tuesday, over a lower number of swab tests performed.

Number of new French cases rises again

The number of new coronavirus infections over 24 hours in France rose again to 14,595, from 13,713 on Tuesday, further crushing government hopes for a fall towards 5,000 per day, which the government has said is one of the requirements to end a nationwide lockdown on December 15.

The seven-day moving average of new cases - which reached a high of 54,440 on November 7 - increased for the fifth day in a row and now stands at 11,369.

The health ministry also reported the number of people who died of Covid-19 in hospitals fell to 296 from 377 on Tuesday.

Israel to start virus vaccination December 27

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his government will begin administering vaccines against the coronavirus to the general public on December 27.

In a televised news conference, Netanyahu said Israel is prepared to vaccinate some 60,000 people a day. He called it a “great number” for a country of 9 million people.

He spoke hours after the first shipment of Pfizer vaccines arrived in the country. Hundreds of thousands of doses are expected to arrive in the coming days.

Netanyahu also said he would be the first person in the country to get the vaccine, saying he wanted to set an example for the public.

US sanctions making it difficult for Iran to buy medicine

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has said that US sanctions are making it difficult for Iran to purchase medicine and health supplies from abroad, including vaccines needed to contain the worst outbreak in the Middle East.

"Our people should know that for any action we plan to carry out for importing medicine, vaccines and equipment, we should curse Trump a hundred times," Rouhani was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency.

US has imposed crippling sanctions on Iran's banking sector and its vital oil and gas industry since unilaterally withdrawing the US from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.

While the United States insists that medicines and humanitarian goods are exempt from sanctions, restrictions on trade have made many banks and companies across the world hesitant to do business with Iran, fearing punitive measures from Washington.

The country is also cut off from the international banking system, making it difficult to transfer payments.

Last week, Iran said it is working on its own vaccine, with testing on human patients expected to begin next month. It plans to buy 20 million vaccine doses from abroad, for a population of more than 80 million people.

Coronavirus 'zeroed in on fissures and fragilities' in society

The UN human rights chief has warned that the coronavirus crisis had "zeroed in on the fissures and fragilities in our societies," including a failure to respect basic rights.

"Covid-19 has shone a stark spotlight on our failure to uphold those rights to the best of our ability, not just because we couldn't, but because we neglected to, or chose not to," UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet told reporters in Geneva.

Indonesia records highest daily death toll of 171

Indonesia reported 171 more deaths from Covid-19, marking the Southeast Asian country's highest daily rise in fatalities and taking the total number of deaths to 18,171, data from its Covid-19 taskforce has shown.

The data also showed 6,058 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 592,900.

Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Southeast Asia.

Israel sees spike in poverty during pandemic

The number of Israeli households living under the poverty line has grown by nearly 50 percent during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an anti-poverty organisation’s report published.

Israel has seen unemployment surge to over 20 percent since the country first imposed a nationwide lockdown at the start of the outbreak in March.

The country’s vital tourism industry has shrunk to virtual nil and thousands of businesses have closed. To make matters worse, the Israeli government has been at loggerheads over passing a national budget, resulting in major cutbacks to social services.

According to Latet's report, the number of Israeli households living in poverty rose from 20.1 percent to 29.3 percent in 2020.

It said an estimated total of 850,000 households in Israel lack essential housing, education, healthcare, and food, with 268,000 falling into poverty since the start of the pandemic.

The report by Israel's largest anti-poverty NGO was based on the findings of a series of surveys and studies conducted by Latet from July to October 2020.

Israel, which has a population of approximately 9.25 million, has recorded over 348,000 cases of the coronavirus and at least 2,932 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

Russia reports 26,190 new cases, 559 deaths

Russia has reported 26,190 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 5,145 in Moscow, taking the national total to 2,541,199 since the pandemic began.