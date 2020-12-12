Saturday, December 12, 2020

US says Pfizer vaccine to start arriving in states on Monday

Americans will start receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, the official in charge of the distribution operation said.

General Gus Perna told reporters the first doses will be shipped Sunday and that starting Monday morning, "We are operationally 100 percent confident that we will get the vaccines to the American people."

"Expect 145 sites across all the states to receive vaccine on Monday, another 425 sites on Tuesday. And the final 66 sites on Wednesday, which will complete the initial delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine," he said.

The first push will vaccinate about three million people.

Turkey registers 29,136 fresh cases

Turkey has confirmed 29,136 more Covid-19 infections, including 5,203 symptomatic patients, over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data.

The total number of cases hit 1,809,809 with the latest additions, the data showed.

A total of 20,191 patients recuperated from the diseases over the past day, bringing the tally to 1,581,565 while total fatalities rose to 16,199 with 222 additions.

Across the country, more than 189,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted, pushing the total to over 20.89 million.

The number of seriously ill people now stands at 5,961, though the rate of increase in severe cases is falling.

UK records 21,502 new cases

Britain has recorded 21,502 new infections and 519 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data.

Friday's data had shown 21,672 new cases and 424 deaths

Japan surpasses 3,000 daily cases for first time

Japan has seen more than 3,000 new infections of the novel coronavirus for the first time in one day, public broadcaster NHK reported.

A total of 3,041 people were newly infected, NHK said. Tokyo, Japan's capital and largest city, confirmed 621 new cases.

While Japan has not seen anywhere near the kind of massive outbreaks that have hit the United States and parts of Europe, infections have worsened as winter has set in, particularly in regions such as the northern island of Hokkaido.

So far, some 2,588 people have died in Japan from the coronavirus.

Dutch Covid-19 cases rise at fastest pace since October

The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands has jumped by more than 9,000 in 24 hours, the biggest daily increase since October, data released by the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) showed.

The latest confirmed cases took the total number during the pandemic to more than 600,000, with more than 10,000 deaths in the country.

Members of the Dutch government will meet on Sunday to review tougher lockdown measures ahead of Christmas.

Peru suspends Sinopharm vaccine trial after "adverse event"

Peru has suspended trials for China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine due to a "serious adverse event" that occurred with one of the volunteers for the study, the Peruvian government said in a statement.

The health ministry said the event is "under investigation to determine if it is related to the vaccine or if there is another explanation."

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd, which is conducting its trials in Peru with some 12,000 volunteers, was about to complete the first stage of the trials in the next few days. Some 36,544 people have died so far in Peru from the coronavirus pandemic.

Chile says preparing to start Pfizer Covid-19 immunisation campaign

Chile is getting ready to start an immunisation campaign with Pfizer Inc's vaccine against the virus, if it wins approval, Health Minister Enrique Paris said.

Next week, the state Institute of Public Health will review data on the performance of the vaccine, which is also expected to be used in the United States. Chilean authorities will make an official decision based on the review of that data.

"I cannot give you any dates, but we will make every effort ... to start the coronavirus vaccination program as soon as possible," Paris said in televised remarks.

Poland sees vaccination capacity at 3.4 mln doses a month

Poland should be able to administer 3.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine a month, the prime minister's top aide said on Saturday, as the country's health service gears up for what is likely to be its biggest logistical challenge ever.

The number of daily cases in emerging Europe's largest economy has fallen after a surge in October and early November, but the number of deaths has remained stubbornly high, regularly exceeding 500.

"3.4 million vaccinations per month, 3.4 million doses of the vaccine can be administered in accordance with the applications that we received," Michal Dworczyk told a news conference, adding that 8,319 vaccination teams had applied to take part in the programme.

Merkel to discuss tighter lockdown with German states

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to discuss a tightening of lockdown restrictions with state leaders as coronavirus infections rise and amid growing calls for action, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Germany has been in partial lockdown for six weeks, with bars and restaurants closed but shops and schools open. Some regions have already imposed tougher measures.

The discussions on Sunday will include whether shops should be closed before the Christmas holiday and the timing of such a move, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told the RND newspaper group that hospital intensive care units were beginning to be stretched to their limits and that Germany couldn't wait until after Christmas to react.

"We have to clarify how things will continue now," he said. "Otherwise the pandemic will get completely out of control."

Russia reports 28,137 new virus cases

Russia confirmed 28,137 new virus cases in the last 24 hours, including 6,622 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 2,625,848 since the pandemic began.

Authorities said 560 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 46,453.

China's Chengdu reports 10 confirmed virus cases

Free nucleic acid testing and strict quarantine measures have begun for residents in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, after 10 confirmed cases and two asymptomatic cases were detected.

Residents in Pidu District, where the latest case was reported, have undergone district-wide virus testing to prevent a further outbreak.

On the other hand, the locally-transmitted Covid-19 patients have been under quarantine and medical treatment at the Chengdu Public Health Clinic Care Center.

Three of the newly confirmed cases are from the Taiping Village in Pidu District, which has already been quarantined after most of the cases were found there. The compound has also been upgraded as Chengdu's fourth medium-level of risk area.

Tokyo cases hit record amid government criticism

Tokyo reported 621 new virus cases, setting a new record in the capital where a lack of government measures triggered concerns about a surge during the holiday season.

Nationwide, Japan reported a total of 174,000 cases, with about 2,500 deaths since the pandemic began.

Experts on a Tokyo metropolitan task force say serious cases are on the rise, putting burdens on hospitals and forcing many of them to scale back on care for other patients.

Japan issued a non-binding state of emergency in the spring and has survived earlier infection peaks without a lockdown.

Indonesian cleric turns himself in for virus violations

A firebrand Indonesian cleric turned himself in to authorities after he was accused of inciting people to breach pandemic restrictions by holding events with large crowds.

Rizieq Shihab, leader of the Islamic Defenders Front, arrived at Jakarta police headquarters a day after police warned they would arrest him after he ignored several summonses.

Wearing a white robe, turban and face mask, Shihab told reporters that he never ran away or hid from police.

Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus told a news conference Friday that Shihab is accused of ignoring measures to curb the spread of the virus by holding an event to commemorate Prophet Muhammad’s birthday and the wedding of his daughter last month that pulled in thousands of his supporters.

Italy's staggering virus toll poses uncomfortable questions

Italy could soon reclaim a record that nobody wants — the most coronavirus deaths in Europe — after the health care system again failed to protect the elderly and the government delayed imposing new restrictions.

This wasn't supposed to happen. Italy was the first country in the West to be slammed by the virus and, after suffering a huge wave of death in spring, brought infections under control.

Italy then had the benefit of time and experience heading into the fall resurgence because it trailed Spain, France and Germany in recording big new clusters of infections. Yet the virus spread fast and wide, and Italy has added 28,000 dead since September 1.

Peru suspends clinical trials of Chinese Covid vaccine

Peru has temporarily suspended clinical trials of a Covid vaccine made by Chinese drug giant Sinopharm after detecting neurological problems in one of its test volunteers.

The National Institute of Health said that it had decided to interrupt the trial after a volunteer had difficulty moving their arms, according to local media.

"Several days ago we signalled, as we are required, to the regulatory authorities that one of our participants (in trials) presented neurological symptoms which could correspond to a condition called Guillain-Barre syndrome," said chief researcher German Malaga in comments to the press.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare and non-contagious disorder which affects the movement of the arms and legs. Peru declared a temporary health emergency in five regions in June last year following multiple cases.

Italian boy infected with virus a month before China's first case in Wuhan

A new study conducted by research fellows from the University of Milan has found evidence of Covid-19 in a boy from the Milan area as early as the end of November 2019, months before the first identified coronavirus disease case in Italy and also earlier than the outbreak in Wuhan city, central China.

Local media said that the testing can detect the virus RNA (Ribonucleic Acid) genome, which means the result is more accurate than that from other testings.

The finding that was done in September this year analysed 39 throat swabs collected from last September to February this year, with one testing positive.

This specimen came from a four-year-old boy living in Milan, and he had had no history of traveling abroad.

He began to develop symptoms of coughing and rhinitis since November 21, 2019 and was sent to emergency on November 30 for shortness of breath and emesis. Later he was denied to have suffered from measles by his doctors.