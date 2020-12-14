Monday,December 14, 2020

Toughest coronavirus restrictions to be imposed in London

London and surrounding areas will be placed under the highest level of coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday as infections rise rapidly in the capital, Britain's health secretary has said.

Matt Hancock said the government must take swift action after seeing “very sharp, exponential rises” in Greater London and nearby Kent and Essex.

He said that in some areas, cases are doubling every seven days.

He told lawmakers that the surge of Covid-19 cases in southern England may be associated with a new variant of coronavirus.

He didn’t provide details about the virus variant, but stressed there was nothing to suggest it was more likely to cause serious disease, or that it wouldn’t respond to a vaccine.

Turkey to impose five-day lockdown

Turkey will impose a five-day full lockdown beginning on December 31 to maintain gains against the pandemic, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

The announcement was made as official data showed new daily coronavirus deaths hit a record 229.

Erdogan, speaking after a cabinet meeting, said the stay-home order would begin at 9 PM on New Year's Eve and run through January 4.

Separately, government data showed new daily Covid-19 cases stood at 29,617 in the last 24 hours.

Italy reports 491deaths

Italy reported 491 coronavirus-related deaths against 484 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 12,030 from 17,938.

There were 103,584 swabs carried out in the past day, down sharply from a previous 152,697, the ministry said.

The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 65,011 Covid-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth-highest in the world.

It has also registered 1.856 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 stood at 27,765 on Monday, up by 30 from the day before.

France sees another 371 fatalities

French health authorities reported 3,063 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, sharply down from Sunday's 11,533, but the number of people hospitalised for the disease went up for the third day running.

Case numbers have tended to dip on Mondays as there are fewer tests conducted on Sundays. The seven-day moving average of new infections averaging out weekly data reporting irregularities stood at 12,001, declining for the first time in 10 days.

The number of people in France who have died from Covid-19 infections rose by 371 to 58,282, up from 150 on Sunday. The cumulative number of cases in France now totals 2,379,915, the fifth-highest in the world.

New York nurse receiving first Covid-19 vaccine in US

A nurse in New York has become the first person in the United States to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the Pfizer-BioNTech shot live on TV shortly before 1430 GMT.

"First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!" President Donald Trump tweeted.

Canada administers first doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Canada administered its first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, becoming one of the first countries to do so in the effort to beat back the pandemic.

Five front-line workers in Ontario were among the first Canadians to receive the vaccine at one of Toronto’s hospitals. Two nurses and three other workers at the Rekai Centre nursing home received the vaccine.

“This is a victory day for science,” said Dr. Kevin Smith, president, and CEO of Toronto’s University Health Network. “Here we are today breaking the back of his horrible virus.”

Anita Quidangen, a worker at a long-term home, received the first shot in Ontario.

Singapore approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Singapore has approved Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for use and expects delivery of the first shots by the end of December, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.

The city-state of 5.7 million expects to have enough vaccines for everyone by the third quarter of 2021, Lee added, and will make it free for all Singaporeans and long-term residents.

Lee said he and other government officials would be among the early recipients, after healthcare workers, frontline workers, the elderly and the vulnerable

Ireland may need to reimpose curbs in January

Ireland’s PM Micheal Martin has said the country may need to reimpose some restrictions in January, after health chiefs warned that cases may be rising again following the reopening of most of the economy in the last two weeks.

Ireland currently has the lowest incidence rates in the European Union after it moved early to temporarily shut shops, bars and restaurants in October.

People will be allowed to travel throughout the country again from Friday with small levels of household mixing permitted until January 6.

"You could very well be looking at some further restrictions in January," Martin told national broadcaster RTE, noting that the curbs lifted this month were not as strict as the initial lockdown. He said the government would consult widely before making any decisions.

26 Nigerian army generals test positive

At least 26 Nigerian army generals have tested positive for the virus after they attended a conference in the nation's capital and one has died, the military said.

Testing was ordered following the death of major-general John Irefin during the 2020 Chief of Army staff Annual conference in Abuja last week.

"The Chief of Army Staff directed the immediate suspension of the conference and all participants were directed to move into self-isolation," said an army statement late Sunday.

"Comprehensive testing of all participants commenced immediately," it added.

By Sunday, a total of 417 personnel had been tested with 26 confirmed positive cases.

Italy considers new restrictions for the holidays

Italian officials have said the country considering more stringent nationwide restrictions during the Christmas and New Year holidays as concerns rise over a possible spike in infections in January.

On Saturday, Italy surpassed Britain as the European country with the worst death toll.

The government could decide to put the country under so-called "red-zone" lockdown rules from December 24 to at least January 2, extending night curfews, banning non-essential movement and closing shops, bars and restaurants on weekends and holidays, with the exception for those selling essential goods, Italian media reported.

Germany calls on all to forgo Christmas shopping before lockdown

The German government have called on citizens to forgo Christmas shopping, two days before the country heads into a hard lockdown that will shut most stores, tighten social distancing rules and close schools across the country.

“I wish and I hope that people will only buy what they really need, like groceries,” Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said late Sunday. “The faster we get these infections under control, the better it is for everyone.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany’s 16 states agreed Sunday to step up the country’s lockdown measures beginning Wednesday and running to January 10 to stop the exponential rise of Covid-19 cases.

Trial fails of ruxolitinib in complications

Novartis has said a late-stage clinical trial of ruxolitinib on top of standard therapy showed no significant reduction in severe complications of the virus, including death, respiratory failure requiring mechanical ventilation or admission to the intensive care unit.

The RUXCOVID trial also did not show relevant benefit for other endpoints including mortality rate by day 29 and time to recovery, the Swiss drugmaker said.

It was another setback as Novartis tries to repurpose drugs to fight the pandemic.

Novartis licensed ruxolitinib – an oral inhibitor of the JAK 1 and JAK 2 tyrosine kinases – from Incyte Corp for development and commercialisation outside the United States.

Trump, Pence, other top officials to be offered vaccine

US has said President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other top officials will be offered the newly approved vaccine, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Essential personnel at the White House and certain officials in all three branches of government were to be vaccinated within the next 10 days, said the source.

Trump tweeted saying White House staff should receive vaccine "somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary."

Historic vaccine shipments begin in US