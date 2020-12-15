BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Uber rival Ola plans world's largest scooter factory in India
Ola hopes to profit from Indian government’s efforts to promote cleaner vehicles by expanding from ride-hailing to making electric scooters.
Uber rival Ola plans world's largest scooter factory in India
This file photo shows drivers during a protest against Ola and Uber near Ola's office in Mumbai, India. October 29, 2018. / Reuters
December 15, 2020

Uber rival Ola plans to build the world's largest scooter factory in India, aiming to make two million electric two-wheelers a year for Asia, Europe and Latin America.

The Indian ride-hailing firm, which has financial backing from Japan's SoftBank, said it will create 10,000 jobs and invest $325 million in the plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

The factory will help make India a "manufacturing hub for electric vehicles" as Ola gears up to launch its e-scooters in the coming months, the company said on Monday.

Motorbikes and mopeds, which are much cheaper than four-wheelers, are hugely popular in India's congested cities, with sales outselling those of cars many times over.

But they also add to air pollution and Ola hopes to profit from government efforts to promote electric vehicles by expanding from ride-hailing to making scooters itself.

Recommended

With plans for two million electric scooters in a year, Ola can potentially replace Honda's Gujarat set up which currently makes 1.2 million petrol scooters annually.

This year Ola announced plans to hire over 2,000 people for its electric business, bringing in General Motors veteran Jose Pinheiro to head its manufacturing operations.

In May the firm, which is active in India, Australia, New Zealand and Britain, acquired Dutch electric scooter maker Etergo, reportedly for $250 million.

Ola aims to roll out its scooters in India, Australia, the Netherlands and New Zealand by 2021, according to news website Mint.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector