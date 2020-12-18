A coalition representing ethnic minorities in China is again accusing the International Olympic Committee of ignoring widespread human rights abuses as the country prepares to hold the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Rights groups speaking for Tibetans, Uighurs and others representing Hong Kong have sent an open letter to IOC President Thomas Bach and IOC member Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., who oversees preparations for the Beijing Games.

Obtained by The Associated Press, the letter says the IOC has “turned a blind eye to the widespread and systematic human rights violations being committed by the Chinese authorities.”

Rights advocates are asking to see evidence – which the IOC says it has received – that China will abide by human rights commitments that it made when it was awarded the games in 2015. It also says that China has promised to allow unfettered reporting and to permit demonstrations or protests.

Athletes around the world have been pressing for more latitude to express themselves at the Olympics and argue that lobbying for human rights is not a political issue.

Representative of rights groups met two months ago with IOC leaders but say their requests have been largely ignored.

They also sent an open letter three months ago asking the IOC to take the Olympics away from Beijing.

Minority genocide

China is widely reported to have incarcerated more than a million Uighurs, a mostly Muslim ethnic group, in the western Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. China at first denied the existence of the camps, but now says they are training and education centres.

Forced labor, torture and forced sterilisation and abortion are being widely reported in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. The treatment of the religious minority has been termed “cultural genocide” or “ethnic cleansing.”

The campaign staff of President-elect Joe Biden suggested several months ago the treatment amounted to “genocide.”