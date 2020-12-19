A fire at a private hospital in southeastern Turkey has killed at least 10 patients, the country's health minister said.

"The painful incident that occurred in an intensive care unit in Gaziantep upset us all,” Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter on Saturday.

“Other patients affected by the fire were transferred to nearby hospitals by our emergency teams," he said, later adding that one of them had died.

Wishing Allah's mercy on the fire’s victims, Koca added that they are closely following developments after the deadly incident.

Justice Minister Abdulhamid Gul and Health Minister Fahrettin Koca both visited the hospital to inspect the scene,

The incident took place at 4.45 a.m. (0145 GMT) on Saturday in the Covid-19 intensive care unit at SANKO University Hospital.

The fire was caused by a high-flow oxygen therapy machine used to treat Covid-19 patients, according to a statement by the university.

The nine victims were all aged between 56 and 85.

Over 50 people, including doctors, medical personnel and security guards, were affected by the fire while trying to transfer patients from the scene during the incident, and 10 staffers are in oxygen therapy, the hospital said in a statement.

Police and fire teams were dispatched to the scene. The fire was quickly contained.

An investigation has been launched into the deadly incident, the hospital said.