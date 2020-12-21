Monday, December 21, 2020

WHO says new coronavirus variant not out of control

The new coronavirus variant discovered in Britain with a higher transmission rate is not yet out of control and can be contained using existing measures, the World Health Organization ()has said.

"We have had a much higher (contamination rate) at different points in this pandemic and we've got it under control," WHO's emergencies chief Michael Ryan told a press conference.

"So this situation is not in that sense out of control. But it cannot be left to its own devices."

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock had earlier claimed the new variant was "out of control", with British officials saying it was 70 percent more transmissible than the main strain.

"The measures we currently have in place are the correct measures," Ryan said.

"We need to do what we have been doing, we may just have to do it with a little more intensity and for a little longer to make sure we can bring this virus under control."

Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine live on TV

US President-elect Joe Biden has received a Covid-19 vaccine live on television in a campaign to boost Americans' confidence in the jabs.

The 78-year-old incoming president got the Pfizer vaccine at the Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. His wife Jill received the shot earlier, the presidential transition team said.

Biden told Americans "there's nothing to worry about" when they get the vaccine and that in the meantime they should keep wearing masks and "listen to the experts."

'No hard evidence' new virus variant more contagious

It is not yet certain whether the new coronavirus variant discovered in Britain is more contagious, but the US is conducting studies to learn more, a top official has said.

Moncef Slaoui, the chief advisor to the Operation Warp Speed vaccine programme, added he expected that lab experiments would show the new strain would respond to existing vaccines and treatments.

While several countries have shut their borders to Britain, Slaoui said it was possible the variant has long been prevalent in the United Kingdom – but that scientists had not begun looking for it until now, creating the impression of a surge when they did.

"There is no hard evidence that this virus is actually more transmissible, (but) there is clear evidence that there is more of it in the population," the vaccine scientist and former pharmaceutical executive said.

Canada's most populous province announces new lockdown

Canada's most populous province, Ontario, will impose a new lockdown beginning on Saturday for its 14 million inhabitants, its premier announced as Covid-19 cases climb.

"Make no mistake, thousands of lives are at stake right now. If we fail to take action now the consequences could be catastrophic," Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference.

Ford said the lockdown will last 28 days in the southern part of the province and 14 days in the less populated north.

Toronto, the country's biggest city, has already been in lockdown for nearly a month.

The new restrictions prohibit, among other things, private indoor gatherings outside the family circle.

EU approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

The EU will formally rollout Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine from December 27, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a video statement.

The statement came after the vaccine was given the greenlight as safe by the European Medicines Agency, the bloc's regulator.

"Based on this scientific assessment, we proceeded to authorise it for the European Union market," she said.

"As we have promised, this vaccine will be available for EU countries at the same time on the same conditions," she said, adding that the rollout would begin on December 27.

US administers first Moderna vaccines

A nurse at a hospital in Connecticut became one of the first people in the United States to receive the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

Mandy Delgado, who works for Hartford Healthcare, was administered the shot around 1640 GMT, according to a live feed of the event.

"I'm excited. I feel privileged," the critical care nurse said afterwards, to a loud round of applause.

The first Moderna inoculations come after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced late Friday that it had granted emergency approval for the vaccine.

UK records 33,364 cases

The United Kingdom recorded a further 33,364 virus cases and 215 deaths of people who had tested positive for the virus within 28 days.

That compares with 35,928 cases announced on Sunday and 326 deaths.

Italy reports 10,872 cases

Italy reported 415 virus-related deaths against 352 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 10,872 from 15,104, reflecting the customary decline in testing over the weekend.

There were 87,889 swab tests carried out in the past day, down from a previous 137,420, the ministry said.France reports 5,797 cases

France reported 5,797 new confirmed virus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the country's total number of infections resulting from the new virus to 2,479,151.

There were also 351 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 60,900, health ministry data showed.

Turkey sees record death toll

Turkey reported 19,103 more virus infections and 254 new fatalities, the highest daily figure so far, over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data.

The new cases include 3,412 symptomatic patients and the total number of infections exceeded two million.

As many as 34,419 people also recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 1,835,705, while the death toll climbed to 18,351.

An additional 196,110 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 22.63 million.

Russia reports record 29,350 new coronavirus cases and 493 deaths

Russia has reported a single-day record of 29,350 new cases of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, including 7,797 in Moscow, pushing the total number of cases to 2,877,727 since the pandemic began.

Authorities confirmed 493 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 51,351.

Belarus registers Sputnik V vaccine

The Belarusian health ministry has registered Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, becoming the first country outside Russia to do so, Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund has said.

Belarus, a close ally of Russia, began conducting clinical trials using the vaccine on volunteers on October 1 and also reviewed data received during Russia's Phase three clinical trials, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said.

Egypt sees daily case record

Egypt has reported another record number of new coronavirus cases, adding 664 infections.

The Health Minister also said that there were 29 new fatalities.

Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country with more than 100 million people, has reported at least 125,555 cases overall, including 7,098 deaths.

The spike in new cases comes amid repeated warnings by the government about a second wave of the virus. Authorities have been urging people to adhere to preventive measures, especially by wearing face masks and practising social distancing.

India suspends UK flights

India's government has said it would suspend all flights from Britain until December 31 after the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus.

"Considering the prevailing situation in UK. Govt. of India has decided that all flights originating from UK to India to be suspended till 31st December 2020," the aviation ministry said in a tweet.

EU agrees to pay nearly $19 per dose for Pfizer vaccine

The European Union has agreed to pay $18.90 (15.5 euros) per dose for the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, an internal EU document reviewed by Reuters showed.

The price, which is confidential and was negotiated for a total of 300 million doses, is slightly lower than the $19.50 per shot the United States agreed to pay for a first shipment of 100 million doses of the same vaccine, in line with what Reuters reported in November.

The EU document dated November 18 was circulated internally after the EU announced its supply deal with Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on November 11.

Interpol foresees rise in crime over vaccine shipments

Interpol chief Juergen Stock has predicted a sharp rise in crimes with robbers seeking to get their hands on precious vaccines aimed at stopping the coronavirus pandemic.

"With vaccines rolling out, crime will increase dramatically," Stock told business weekly WirtschaftsWoche. "We will see thefts and warehouse break-ins and attacks on vaccine shipments."

'Possible new variant is circulating in France'

French health minister Olivier Veran said that it was possible a new strain of the Covid-19 was circulating in France, although recent tests had not detected it in the country.

"It is entirely possible that the virus is circulating in France," Veran told Europe 1 radio.

He also said that the current vaccines should work against a new strain of the virus, recently found in the United Kingdom.

"In theory, there is no reason to think that the vaccine should not be effective," Veran said.

Qatar, Oman to receive Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week

Qatar's Ministry of Public Health granted emergency use authorisation for the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech and is due to receive the first shipment on Monday, state media reported.