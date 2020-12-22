Sexual assault and harassment allegations have shaken Turkey's literary world as more and more women share their #MeToo stories online, with the author who triggered the tweet storm denying responsibility and claiming he harassed women "without realising".

The online testimonials have led to the suicide of one author who was singled out after allegedly sending a series of lewd text messages to younger women.

But while born in social media anonymity, the movement has since been joined by well-known voices, marking the first time women have dared to come forward against major authors.

It all started with a single tweet.

A user called "Leyla Salinger" shared a video of novelist Hasan Ali Toptas, once dubbed the eastern Franz Kafka, accompanied by a caption reading: "How many of us are waiting for this man to be exposed?"

From there, accusations from 20 women mainly on social media against Toptas followed, leading many more to describe the harassment and abuse they allegedly suffered at the hands of other male writers.

READ MORE: Sexism still common in Hollywood despite #MeToo movement

One accused takes his life

Ibrahim Colak, 51, another author swept up in the wave of stories of abuse, killed himself on December 10 in Ankara after tweeting a seeming apology to his family.

"I had not prepared myself for such an end. I wanted to be a good person but I failed," Colak tweeted before taking his life, adding he could not "look in the faces of my wife, children and friends".

Local media attributed allegations that Colak sent the lewd text messages to the same Twitter user Leyla.

Her Twitter account has since disappeared.

READ MORE: China court hears #MeToo case after more than two years

'Why did you wear that dress'

Moved by the stories, author Pelin Buzluk came forward with her own allegations against Toptas to the Hurriyet daily newspaper.

"I was in shock," she said, describing a "very frightening moment" in which Toptas "approached and forced" himself on her in 2011.

"'Well, why did you wear that dress?" Buzluk said he told her in response.

Toptas issued a statement that caused further controversy and confusion, describing his actions as that of a "patriarchal perpetrator".

"An individual can make mistakes without realising, unaware of the large pain inflicted on the other party, until one understands what it is to be a patriarchal perpetrator," Toptas said.

"I sincerely apologise to anyone I unknowingly have hurt or upset," he added.

Writer Buket Uzuner brushed aside Toptas's comments.

"What does patriarchal perpetrator mean?" she tweeted.

"It's an apology he was forced to make."

Buzluk separately told a reporter. "It's not the apology of someone who regrets his actions."