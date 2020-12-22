Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Brussels urges EU members lift UK travel bans

The European Commission has recommended that EU member states lift the blanket bans some have imposed on arrivals from Britain to allow essential journeys and cargo transport to resume.

"Flight and train bans should be discontinued given the need to ensure essential travel and avoid supply chain disruptions," a statement from the EU executive said on Tuesday.

EU member states are responsible for their own borders, but representatives were to meet later on Tuesday to study the Commission's recommendations.

Several EU member states have imposed flight, train and ferry bans on UK arrivals since Britain announced the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus.

The ban on arrivals in France has led to long tailbacks of freight trucks in southern England, and has disrupted passenger travel in the run-up to Christmas.

Member states want to get their own nationals home from Britain, and resume freight shipments, but they still want to discourage "non-essential" travel.

The Commission recommended, therefore, that coronavirus tests be carried out on passengers within 72 hours of travel - although "transport staff" should be exempted.

"Transit of passengers, especially for essential travel, should be facilitated without quarantine," it said.

"A test can be required, but authorities need to inform about such requirement in advance or offer testing during the journey," the statement said.

Turkey adds over 19,000 new cases

Turkey on Tuesday reported 19,256 more coronavirus infections and 251 new fatalities over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data.

The new cases include 3,309 symptomatic patients and the total number of infections exceeded two million.

As many as 32,110 people also recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 1,866,815, while the death toll climbed to 18,602.

An additional 192,316 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 22.82 million.

The number of patients in critical condition, meanwhile, stands at 5,008.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca noted that the number of active and critical cases are dropping.

However, infections within the family are on the rise, he added.

Fauci receives vaccine

Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease specialist, has received his Covid-19 vaccine along with other senior officials and six health workers at a live streamed event at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The widely-respected scientist rolled up his left shirt sleeve, and said on Tuesday he was taking the shot "as a symbol to the rest of the country that I feel extreme confidence in the safety and the efficacy of this vaccine.

"I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated so that we could have a veil of protection over this country, that would end this pandemic," he added.

He then gave a thumbs-up sign and clapped for his colleagues as he left the stage of an auditorium at the NIH's headquarters in Bethesda, a Washington suburb.

The 79-year-old, who continues to practice as a physician, was among the first Americans to receive injections developed by Moderna and the NIH's National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which he has led since 1984.

NIH director Francis Collins and health secretary Alex Azar also received their vaccinations at the ceremony.

Before them, six health care workers received their shots, many appearing emotional as they explained why they chose to be vaccinated.

Britain reports record infections, 691 deaths

Britain reported a record number of new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday as it battles a surge in cases caused by a variant strain of the disease.

Official figures showed there had been 36,804 new cases and a further 691 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, both up markedly from a day before.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his scientific advisers said on Saturday a variant of the coronavirus, which could be up to 70 percent more transmissible, was spreading rapidly in Britain, although it was not thought to be more deadly or to cause more serious illness.

Iraq bans air travel over new variant of virus

Iraq is banning air travel to or from eight countries to guard against the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, and is ordering public venues like shopping malls and restaurants to close, according to a cabinet statement.

The two-week travel prohibition comes into effect on December 24 and covers Britain, South Africa, Australia, Denmark, Iran, Japan, Belgium and the Netherlands. It could be extended depending on the spread of the virus variant in those nations.

Iraqi citizens in those countries will be allowed to return, subject to a two-week quarantine on arrival.

All land borders with neighbouring nations will also be closed to travellers for two weeks, though the transport of commodities will be permitted, authorities said on Tuesday.

The government ordered malls, restaurants, clubs and other social venues to close for two weeks from December 24.

Iraq has recorded 586,503 cases of Covid-19, including 12,725 deaths, according to the health ministry.

The ministry said it had reached an agreement with Pfizer to import 1.5 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, which would arrive in the country early next year.

Italy reports 628 deaths

Italy reported 628 coronavirus-related deaths against 415 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections increased to 13,318 from 10,872.

After the usual weekend lull, the number of swab tests carried out in the past day rose to 166,205 from a previous 87,889, the ministry said.

The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 69,842 Covid-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth-highest in the world. It has also registered some 1.977 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 stood at 24,948 on Tuesday, down by 197 from the day before. There were 201 new admissions to intensive care units, compared with 161 on Monday.

The actual number of intensive care patients decreased by 44 to 2,687, reflecting those who died or were discharged after recovery.

When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating fast in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by around 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

Ireland imposes new virus curbs over Christmas

Ireland has announced fresh coronavirus restrictions from Christmas until January 12 to curb the spread of new infections.

In a televised address, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Tuesday his government had chosen to reintroduce the highest level of restrictions, level five, following an "extraordinary growth" in the virus.

Under the measures, families will be asked to stay at home, with some specific exceptions, over the festive period.

Non-essential shops will be allowed to stay open, though the January sales will be postponed. Schools will also remain open.

Under the special measures, the new restrictions will be imposed from Christmas Eve, December 24, until 12 January.

Individuals will be permitted to go beyond county borders until December 26 but not after.

Only two households will be allowed to mix from 27 December and hairdressers, restaurants and pubs that serve food must all also close on December 24. The pubs that don't serve food have already been closed for months.

Ireland, which has nearly five million inhabitants, has recorded 2,158 deaths since the start of the pandemic from a total of 80,267 cases, according to figures released on Monday.

Sweden 174 deaths since Friday

Sweden, whose soft-touch pandemic response has placed it in the global spotlight, registered 22,319 new coronavirus cases since Friday, Health Agency statistics has showed.

The increase compared with 20,931 cases recorded in the corresponding period one week ago.

Sweden registered 174 new deaths, taking the total to 8,167. The deaths registered have typically occurred over several days and sometimes weeks, and are added into the Health Agency's tally which is updated four times per week.

Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours, but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

BioNTech CEO confident vaccine will work on UK variant

German pharmaceutical company BioNTech has said it's confident its vaccine will work against the new UK variant, but that further studies are need to be completely sure.

“We don’t know at the moment if our vaccine is also able to provide protection against this new variant,” CEO Ugur Sahin told a news conference the day after the vaccine was approved for use in the European Union.

Pfizer, Moderna tests vaccines against UK variant –CNN

Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc have been testing their vaccines against the new fast-spreading version of the virus that has emerged in Britain, CNN reported.

Moderna expects immunity from its vaccine to protect against the variants and is performing more tests in the coming weeks to confirm, the company said in a statement to CNN.

Pfizer said it is "generating data" on how well blood samples from people immunised with its vaccine "may be able to neutralise the new strain from the UK", according to the report.

Iraq inks preliminary deal for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Iraq has signed a preliminary deal to receive 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in early 2021, the Health Ministry said.

The country has been among the hardest-hit in the Middle East, with more than 580,000 reported cases although numbers have dropped dramatically in recent weeks.

Health Ministry spokesperson Seif al Badr told state television late Monday that Iraq had "formally signed a preliminary deal with Pfizer... which will arrive in stages early next year".

WHO Europe to convene members over new virus variant

The World Health Organization in Europe has said it would convene its members to discuss how to handle a new variant of the virus discovered in the UK.

Hans Kluge, WHO's regional director for Europe said on Twitter that the organisation was closely monitoring the spread of the new variant and would "convene member states to discuss strategies for testing, reducing transmission & communicating risks" without specifying a timeframe.

The WHO's European region comprises 53 countries, including Russia and several Central Asian nations, a region that has registered nearly 24 million cases and over 500,000 deaths.

Second wave of pandemic peaks in Hungary

The second wave of the pandemic appears to have peaked in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas said.

As of Tuesday, Hungary had reported 306,368 cases with 8,462 deaths and 108,676 recoveries.

New cases rose by just 1,238, but more than 7,000 people are still in hospital, straining the healthcare system.

"We can see a clear reversal in the spread of the infection in Hungary," Gulyas told an online briefing.

Peru bans all flights from Europe over virus variant

Peru has suspended all flights from Europe and prohibited the entry of non-resident foreigners into the country who have been in the UK for the last two weeks.

"The entry of flights from Europe is preventively suspended for the next two weeks," Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti said Monday during his address to the nation.

While non-resident foreigners were prohibited to enter the country until further notice, the government ordered a two-week-quarantine for Peruvian citizens or foreign residents who had visited the UK during the past two weeks and returned to the Latin American nation.

Night curfew in Mumbai on UK virus strain fears

The Indian state of Maharashtra has imposed a night curfew on cities, including the country's financial hub Mumbai, because of fears about the new virus strain from Britain.

In addition, Mumbai airport said Tuesday that all air passengers from anywhere in Europe or the Middle East will have to go into institutional quarantine upon arrival and then be tested.

The announcements come even though daily numbers of new infections has fallen sharply in India in recent weeks, including in Maharashtra, whose capital Mumbai is home to one of Asia's biggest slums.

Slovenia launches quick nationwide testing