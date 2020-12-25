Britain and the European Union have agreed to a Brexit trade deal, just seven days before the UK exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire.

"The deal is done" UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted with a photo of himself, his arms held aloft in victory, after clinching a free-trade deal with the European Union on Thursday at the eleventh hour.

"All of our key red lines about returning sovereignty have been achieved," Johnson said.

The trade deal is "fair, balanced and right" and worth fighting for, the bloc's chief executive Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.

"It was a long and winding road. But we have got a good deal to show for it. It is fair, it is a balanced deal, and it is the right and responsible thing to do for both sides," Von der Leyen told a news conference.

"The negotiations were very difficult. A lot was at stake for so many people, so this was an agreement that we absolutely had to fight for," she added.

"I believe, also, that this agreement is in the United Kingdom's interest. It will set solid foundations for a new start with a long-term friend. And it means that we can finally put Brexit behind us, and Europe is continuing to move forward."

"Deal is done," a Downing Street source said on Thursday. "We have taken back control of our money, borders, laws, trade and our fishing waters."

"The deal is fantastic news for families and businesses in every part of the UK. We have signed the first free trade agreement based on zero tariffs and zero quotas that has ever been achieved with the EU," the Downing Street sources added.

Now, Johnson will be able to claim to have delivered on the promise that won him a resounding election victory a year ago: “Get Brexit Done.”

Britain formally left the EU in January after a deeply divisive referendum in 2016, the first country to split from the political and economic project that was born as the continent rebuilt in the aftermath of World War II.

London remains bound by the EU's rules during a transition period that runs until midnight on December 31, when the UK will leave the bloc's single market and customs union.

The final 2,000-page agreement was held up by last-minute wrangling over fishing as both sides haggled over the access EU fisherman will get to Britain's waters after the end of the year.

Parliamentary approvals

Following the announcement of the political accord, Von der Leyen's Commission sent the text to EU member states.

They are expected to take two or three days to analyse the agreement and decide whether to approve its provisional implementation.

The UK parliament will interrupt its end of year holidays to vote on the deal on December 30, a day before the cut-off.

Once it is signed off and the text published in the EU's official journal it will go into effect on January 1 when Britain has left the bloc's single market.

The European Parliament will then have a chance to retrospectively approve the deal, at some point in 2021, EU officials said.

New regulations

The 11th-hour deal heads off the threat that Britain could crash out of the club after 47 years of shared history with no follow-on rules.

With Britain outside the EU single market and customs area, cross-Channel traders will still face a battery of new regulations and delays.

Economists expect both economies, already weakened by the coronavirus epidemic, to take a hit as supply chains are disrupted and costs mount.

But the threat of a return to tariffs will have been removed, and relations between the former partners will rest on a surer footing.

It is also a success for Von der Leyen and her chief negotiator Michel Barnier, who led almost 10 months of intense talks with Britain's David Frost.

Trade rivals after 47 years of shared history

After the 2016 referendum, in which British voters chose to leave the union, Brexiteers boasted that they could win the "easiest trade deal in history".