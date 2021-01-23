A faithful dog has waited for her owner outside a hospital in Turkey for almost a week until he was released after undergoing treatment for a brain condition.

The small, mix-breed dog named Boncuk was rewarded for her loyalty with an emotional reunion when 68-year-old Cemal Senturk finally left hospital in the northeastern city of Trabzon.

Senturk was taken to hospital on January 14 after a brain embolism, according to media reports.

Boncuk, whose name means "Beads" in reference to her hazel eyes, followed the ambulance, and immediately began her vigil outside the entrance, returning every morning thereafter. She was occasionally fed by hospital staff.