Declaring that the United States and other big economies must "get this done,” President Joe Biden has opened a global climate summit aimed at getting world leaders to dig deeper on emissions cuts.

The United States pledged on Thursday to cut in half the amount of climate-wrecking coal and petroleum fumes it is pumping out.

His new commitment to cut US fossil fuel emissions up to 52 percent by 2030 marks a return by the US to global climate efforts after four years of withdrawal under President Donald Trump.

That's a commitment Biden hopes will spur China and other big polluters to speed up efforts of their own.

“The cost of inaction keeps mounting. The United States isn’t waiting," said Biden.

Biden also promised to double climate aid for developing countries tackling the crisis by 2024.

'Decisive decade'

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the summit from separate lecterns before joining Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and White House climate envoy John Kerry at a horseshoe-shaped table set up around a giant potted plant to watch fellow leaders’ live streamed speeches.

Biden called this the “decisive decade" and said the richest economies “have to step up.”

The coronavirus pandemic compelled the summit to play out as a climate telethon-style livestream, limiting opportunities for spontaneous interaction and negotiation.

World leaders including China’s President Xi Jinping, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel also addressed summit.

Speaking from their home countries, the world leaders pledged action to lower carbon emissions, although they differ on details.

The Pope

Pope Francis urged global leaders to act against climate change, adding that the adversity already created by climate change will push people toward innovation.

Francis said the coronavirus pandemic is bound to change people, adding that a person comes out better or worse after a crisis.

"If we don't come out of it better, we will be on a path of self-destruction," he warned, making an appeal to global leaders to "to act with bravery."

Greta Thunberg blasts politicians

Environmental champion Greta Thunberg assailed powerful politicians for "ignoring" climate change, as she demanded an end to fossil fuel subsidies and implored the current generation of leaders to take the crisis more seriously.

Speaking at the climate summit, 18-year-old Thunberg warned that powerful interests and lawmakers were contributing to the "destruction" of living conditions around the globe.

"How long do you honestly believe people in power like you will get away with it?" the Swedish activist said via video link in a biting rebuke to a US House panel.

"How long do you think you can continue ignoring the climate crisis, the global aspect of equity and historic emissions without being held accountable?" she asked.

Saudi Arabia

The king of Saudi Arabia said his country is working on "producing 50 percent of the kingdom's energy by using clean renewable energy," as part of the Kingdom's so-called economic "Saudi Vision 2030."

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud speaking at the Climate Summit added that "the crown prince announced two new initiatives, the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green initiative which aims at reducing carbon emissions in the region by more than 10 percent of global contributions."

Italy

"Now we are confident that together we will win this challenge," Italy's prime minister Mario Draghi said speaking via videoconference during a world leaders climate summit.

Draghi said that the world needs to "reverse course soon if nations want to deliver on the objective of the Paris agreement."

Italy's premier said the European Union's 750 billion euros fiscal plan designed to help Europe recover from the pandemic will support the environmental transition and make EU carbon-neutral by 2050.

Around 10 percent of the plan's budget, Draghi said, "roughly 70 billion euros, will go in investment in green infrastructure, circular economy and sustainable mobility in Italy only."

He pledged to take the safeguard of the planet as one of the main objectives of Italy's programme during its 2021 G20 Presidency.

Britain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the US' new commitment to halve emissions as a “game-changing” announcement.

Johnson will be hosting the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow later this year.

As host of COP-26, Johnson said Thursday at President Joe Biden’s climate summit he wanted to see “similar ambitions” around the world.

Johnson says, “I think we can do it. To do it we need scientists in all of our countries to work together to produce the technological solutions that humanity is going to need."

He says the developed world will have to find more resources to support developing countries' move to a greener future. He says, “It’s going to mean the richest nations coming together and exceeding the $100 billion commitment they already made in 2009."

Johnson stressed the economic dividend that could emerge from efforts to tackle climate change.

China

Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country is the world's biggest emissions culprit, followed by the United States, spoke first among the other global figures.

He made no reference to non-climate disputes that had made it uncertain until Wednesday that he would even take part in the US summit, and said China would work with America in cutting emissions.

“To protect the environment is to protect productivity, and to boost the environment is to boost productivity. It’s as simple as that," Xi said.

Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that Japan was ready to reduce its carbon emissions" by 46 percent in the fiscal year 2030" to help in the battle against climate change.

Suga told the summit that the response to global climate crisis can become a "driving force" for economic development.

"Response to climate change is no longer a constraint on our economy. Rather it will be the driving force of the longterm, dynamic growth, not only of Japan, but also the whole world," he said.

Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed Biden's climate pledge and said she was "delighted" at the return of US leadership on the issue.