Muslims are celebrating Eid al Fitr, marking the end of Islam's holiest month of Ramadan.

Here is a look at how people in major cities around the world are celebrating the religious holiday that draws a line under a month of fasting and special prayers:

Thousands gathered at the Al Aqsa mosque early on Thursday to take part in prayers marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Al Aqsa mosque is Islam's third holiest site.

Earlier this week the mosque became the flashpoint for violence when Israeli police stormed it after thousands had gathered to observe the last Friday of the holy month.

For the first time in 87 years, Muslims perform Eid al Fitr prayer at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Turkey's Istanbul.

Millions of Pakistani Muslims offered Eid al Fitr prayers in open fields and mosques on Thursday, as the country grappled with a third wave of the pandemic.

Congregational prayers were allowed at mosques and open fields with social distance rules that were not closely implemented.

Kashmiri Muslims in the Indian-administered disputed region offered Eid prayers amid strict social distancing in Srinagar.

Eid prayers at the Grand Mosque in Pristina in Kosovo were a subdued affair.