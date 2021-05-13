POLITICS
5 MIN READ
In pictures: Muslims mark end of Ramadan with Eid al Fitr festivities
We look at how people in major cities around the world are celebrating the religious holiday that draws a line under a month of fasting and special prayers.
In pictures: Muslims mark end of Ramadan with Eid al Fitr festivities
After 87 years, the first Ramadan Feast prayer held in Hagia Sophia with the social distancing and mask rules. / AA
May 13, 2021

Muslims are celebrating Eid al Fitr, marking the end of Islam's holiest month of Ramadan. 

Here is a look at how people in major cities around the world are celebrating the religious holiday that draws a line under a month of fasting and special prayers:

Thousands gathered at the Al Aqsa mosque early on Thursday to take part in prayers marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Al Aqsa mosque is Islam's third holiest site.  

Earlier this week the mosque became the flashpoint for violence when Israeli police stormed it after thousands had gathered to observe the last Friday of the holy month. 

For the first time in 87 years, Muslims perform Eid al Fitr prayer at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Turkey's Istanbul.

Millions of Pakistani Muslims offered Eid al Fitr prayers in open fields and mosques on Thursday, as the country grappled with a third wave of the pandemic.

Congregational prayers were allowed at mosques and open fields with social distance rules that were not closely implemented.

Kashmiri Muslims in the Indian-administered disputed region offered Eid prayers amid strict social distancing in Srinagar.

Eid prayers at the Grand Mosque in Pristina in Kosovo were a subdued affair. 

Recommended

Even though markets and shops reopened mid-April, Covid-19 measures prevented the usual ceremonies associated with the day.

Iranians observed the prayer in Tehran and all over the country.

Worshippers at mosques attempted to maintain physical distancing during prayers and women prayed outside.

Muslims in Indonesia celebrated the day in a subdued mood.

For a second year running, the coronavirus pandemic kept mosques closed and separated families as they sought to celebrate the holiday.

The continued restrictions meant Indonesians weren't allowed to travel to visit relatives in the traditional Eid homecoming known locally as "mudik".

The Jakarta governor also ordered malls, restaurants and leisure destinations – usually packed during the holiday period – to shut.

Here's a look at how Muslims observed the day in other countries, including UAE and Russia:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move