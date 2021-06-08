Turkey has offered to guard and run Kabul's airport after the United States and other NATO forces withdraw from Afghanistan.

US officials said on Tuesday Washington and Ankara will meet next week to hash out Turkey's conditions.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday that Ankara's offer was contingent on backup from its allies, political and financial.

Ankara made the proposal at a NATO meeting in May when the US and its partners agreed on a plan to withdraw troops by September 11 after 20 years of war trying to defeat Taliban forces.

Turkish and US officials have discussed possible requirements for the mission, some of which Washington has agreed to address, one Turkish official said.

"Following the United States' decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, Turkey has made an offer to ensure the security of Kabul airport. In this framework, there are talks underway with NATO and the United States," the Turkish official said.

A Turkish role securing the airport for international flights could help improve ties between Ankara and the West, strained over Turkey's purchase of Russian defence systems and a row with European countries over drilling rights in east Mediterranean waters.

'Political, financial and logistical support'

"We intend to stay in Afghanistan depending on conditions. What are our conditions? Political, financial and logistical support. If these are met, we can remain at Hamid Karzai International Airport," his ministry quoted Akar as saying.

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they welcomed the Turkish proposal but that Ankara was asking for too many US "enablers" for the mission.

The officials said despite disagreements Washington was trying to find a way to make it work.

NATO leaders will discuss Afghanistan at a summit next Monday, where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Joe Biden for the first time since the US president took office.

