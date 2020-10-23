Turkey and Greece have cancelled their planned military drillings in the Eastern Mediterranean next week, said the NATO chief, in a move to de-escalate tensions.

“I can confirm that both Greece and Turkey have decided to cancel military exercises which were planned for next week on their national holidays,” Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a press conference after a meeting of NATO defence ministers on Friday.

“I welcome deconfliction, I welcome the cancellation of the two military exercises, the Greek and the Turkish exercises, partly because of reduced risks for incidents and accidents, but also because it helped to pave the way for negotiations on the underlying problem,” he said.

“And I welcome also the efforts of Germany to facilitate and to help these negotiations to start, and I hope their exploratory talks can start as soon as possible,” he added.

‘Turkey proposed cancellation’

After the meeting, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said that the cancellation of the exercises had been done after Turkey's proposal.

"We had the opportunity to express our evaluations on what needs to be done to ensure peace and stability," Akar said.

“Turkey favours international law, good neighbourly relations, dialogue, and political solutions for solving problems,” he said.