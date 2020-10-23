TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey, Greece cancel drills in Eastern Mediterranean – NATO
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said that the cancellation of the exercises had been done after Turkey's proposal to de-escalate tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Turkey, Greece cancel drills in Eastern Mediterranean – NATO
Italian destroyer ITS Durand De La Penne, left, along with Turkish frigates TCG Goksu and TCG Fatih conduct maritime trainings in the eastern Mediterranean Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, / AP
October 23, 2020

Turkey and Greece have cancelled their planned military drillings in the Eastern Mediterranean next week, said the NATO chief, in a move to de-escalate tensions.

“I can confirm that both Greece and Turkey have decided to cancel military exercises which were planned for next week on their national holidays,” Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a press conference after a meeting of NATO defence ministers on Friday.

“I welcome deconfliction, I welcome the cancellation of the two military exercises, the Greek and the Turkish exercises, partly because of reduced risks for incidents and accidents, but also because it helped to pave the way for negotiations on the underlying problem,” he said.

“And I welcome also the efforts of Germany to facilitate and to help these negotiations to start, and I hope their exploratory talks can start as soon as possible,” he added.

READ MORE: Turkey extends exploration vessel's duty in East Med

‘Turkey proposed cancellation’

After the meeting, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said that the cancellation of the exercises had been done after Turkey's proposal.

"We had the opportunity to express our evaluations on what needs to be done to ensure peace and stability," Akar said.

“Turkey favours international law, good neighbourly relations, dialogue, and political solutions for solving problems,” he said.

Recommended

Stoltenberg praised the decision, saying it shows “NATO is a platform where allies meet every day”.

“And when we see differences and disagreements, they can meet to discuss and then address these differences, and that's exactly what we have done at the defence ministerial meeting today and yesterday,” he added.

READ MORE: US statements on Turkey’s East Med activity ‘inconsistent’ - Ankara

Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400s

Stoltenberg also expressed concern over Turkey's decision to acquire Russian S-400 missile defence systems.

“This is of course a national decision, but at the same time what matters for NATO is that we have interoperability, especially when it comes to air and missile defence. And the S-400 system cannot be integrated, cannot be part of the NATO air and missile defence,” he said.

Turkey holds that the S-400 would not be integrated into any NATO systems and would not pose any risk to the alliance.

READ MORE: Fake news campaign aimed at Turkey S-400 test makes tall claims

Explore
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament