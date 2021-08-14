A firefighting plane linked to Turkey's General Directorate of Forestry has crashed in the southern province of Kahramanmaras, killing all eight people on board.

Contact was lost with the plane which had been rented from Russia to help Turkey's efforts to contain a forest fire in Kahramanmaras, Governor Omer Faruk Coskun told Anadolu Agency.

A large number of search and rescue teams were dispatched to the region, added Coskun.

READ MORE:All except two forest fires brought under control in Turkey

Cause yet to be ascertained

The cause of the crash remains unknown.