Climate finance needs to rise sharply to $5 trillion a year globally by 2030 to fund measures to fight the climate crisis.

Researchers have warned on Thursday that transformation across economies is too slow to meet international temperature goals.

From transport to agriculture and electricity, progress is lagging in all sectors on reducing planet-heating emissions at the pace required to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and avoid its worst effects, a study by five green groups found.

The study called for a significant ramping up of investments to fight climate change, especially for developing countries.

Globally, it said finance must rise eightfold to meet the estimated $5 trillion needed annually for climate action by 2030 – or an average increase of $436 billion a year this decade.

One of the 40 indicators it assessed are in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of reining in average temperature rise to "well below" 2C, and ideally 1.5C, above preindustrial times.

Of the indicators, 25 were judged to be "well off track" or "off track", including using less dirty coal to generate power and boosting climate finance.

Renewables on the rise

But the study did note some bright spots, such as wider adoption of wind and solar energy, and more electric vehicles on the road.