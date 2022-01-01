The EU has been planning to label energy from nuclear power and natural gas as "green" sources for investment despite internal disagreement over whether they truly qualify as sustainable options.

The European Commission confirmed on Saturday that it has started consulting with member states on the proposal where it covers nuclear and gas energy.

The proposal aims to support the 27-nation bloc's shift towards a carbon-neutral future and gild its credentials as a global standard-setter for fighting climate change.

But the fact the European Commission quietly distributed the text to member states late on Friday, in the final hours of 2021 after the much-delayed document had been twice promised earlier in the year, highlighted the rocky road to draft it.

"The activities covered in this complementary Delegated Act would accelerate the phase out of more harmful sources, such as coal, and in moving us towards a more low-carbon greener energy mix," it said.

It said it "considers there is a role for natural gas and nuclear as a means to facilitate the transition towards a predominantly renewable-based future".

If a majority of member states back it, it will become EU law, coming into effect from 2023.

