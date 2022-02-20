TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
'Unacceptable': Turkish rights groups decry hijab ban in India
Muslim students have been denied entry into several pre-university colleges in India's southern Karnataka state as they were asked to remove their hijab before entering classes.
'Unacceptable': Turkish rights groups decry hijab ban in India
A rise in hate speech targeting India's Muslim minority by supporters of the ruling Hindu-nationalist BJP has taken hold, isolating and intimidating some of the 200 million Muslims living in the country. / AA
February 20, 2022

Turkish rights groups have held a protest in Istanbul against a headscarf ban in the Indian state of Karnataka.

Organized by the Free Thought and Educational Rights Society (Ozgurder) and Association for Human Rights and Solidarity for the Oppressed (Mazlumder), the demonstration took place on Saturday around the Indian Consulate General after Muslim girls were barred from classes in some Indian colleges for wearing hijab.

Addressing the protest on Saturday, Ozgurder chair Ridvan Kaya said the ban was the culmination of anti-Muslim tendencies and Indian nationalism, emboldened in recent years.

He also underlined that the "suppression" of 200 million Indian Muslims must come to an end.

READ MORE: ‘How is this not apartheid?’: Muslims in India denounce hijab ban

Recommended

'Unacceptable'

Human rights activist and lawyer Gulden Sonmez, for her part, stressed that the ban was "unacceptable".

"We don't approve of a ban on the clothes of the members of any religion," she said.

Protests started in India when female Muslim students were barred last month from attending their classes at a government college in the Udupi district of the southwestern Karnataka province as they were wearing hijab.

READ MORE: Hijab-clad Muslim students denied entry in south India colleges

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin