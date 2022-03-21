The Turkish women's snow volleyball team has claimed the CEV European Tour title, as France won the men’s cup.

The 4th Snow Volleyball European Tour organised by the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) wrapped on Sunday following the final matches at Türkiye’s Erciyes Ski Resort.

The European Cup took place from March 18 to March 20, 2022, at the Tekir Kapi runway of Erciyes.

7 women’s and 11 men’s teams from Belgium, France, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Switzerland and Türkiye participated in the tournament, with a total of 67 players.

Türkiye claimed the first place in the women’s cup, followed by Hungary and then Italy. France won the men’s cup while Türkiye came in second, followed by Italy.