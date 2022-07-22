Wheat prices fall on expectations of higher supplies from the Black Sea region as Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine and UN signed a deal to open ports for grain shipments.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attended the signature ceremony in Türkiye's city of Istanbul on Friday along with the representatives from Russia and Ukraine.

"We are proud of being instrumental in an initiative that will play a major role in the solution of the global food crisis that has occupied the whole world for a long time," Erdogan said.

The president added: "We will contribute to preventing the danger of hunger that awaits billions of people in the world."

Wheat prices fall

Chicago wheat fell more than three percent on Friday.

Corn and soybeans extended their fall in the previous session to hit a 8-month and 7-month lows respectively as forecasts of favourable US weather eased global supply worries.

Ukraine and Russia are both among the world's biggest exporters of food.