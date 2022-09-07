Tailender Naseem Shah has hit two last-over sixes as Pakistan pulled off a thrilling one-wicket win over Afghanistan to set up an Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, knocking out rivals India in the process.

Chasing 130 for victory on Wednesday, Pakistan were in deep trouble at 118-9 when number 10 Naseem muscled two hits over the fence off Fazalhaq Farooqi to win with four balls to spare in Sharjah and end India and Afghanistan's hopes of making the final.

Vice captain Shadab Khan top-scored with 36 and seemed to take away the chase when he hit Rashid Khan for a six but the leg-spinner got him out next ball in a see-saw battle.

The Afghans appeared set for victory when Farooqi, who had figures of 3-19 from his first three overs, saw two full tosses at the start of the final over dispatched over long-off.

"Those sixes will always be remembered," Shadab, who also returned figures of 1-27 with his leg-spin and was named man of the match, said of Naseem's heroics.

"Our management has promoted our bowlers to bat a bit, because you don't know what situation will come in a game. Our bowlers also have the calibre to finish games with the bat."

Tempers flared when Fareed Ahmad struck twice in the 19th over, including dismissing the big-hitting Asif Ali who then angrily waved his bat at the bowler as the umpire cooled him down.

Shadab played down the incident, saying it happened "in the heat of the moment" and was best left on the field.

Captains and ducks

In a game dominated by bowlers, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf led an inspired attack that limited Afghanistan to 129-6 after Pakistan elected to field first.

Ibrahim Zadran stood out with a fighting 35 in a landmark match for skipper Mohammad Nabi, who fell for a first-ball duck, and felt his team fought in every game.

"We played good cricket from the start and gave our 100 percent," said Nabi, whose side began the tournament with two thumping wins over Test nations Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.