A month before the World Cup begins in Qatar, Brazilian superstar Neymar is set to go on trial in Spain over alleged irregularities in his transfer to Barcelona nearly a decade ago.

The trial opens in Barcelona on Monday following a years-long legal saga over his 2013 transfer from the Brazilian club Santos, with the 30-year-old star in the dock as well as his parents, whose company manages his affairs.

A total of nine defendants are on trial on corruption-related charges, among them two former Barca presidents, Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, and ex-Santos boss Odilio Rodrigues Filho.

If convicted, the Paris Saint-Germain forward could face two years in jail and a $9.7 million (10-million-euro) fine.

The trial is to run until October 31, barely three weeks before the World Cup begins on November 20, with Neymar due to lead Brazil into their Group G opener against Serbia four days later.

READ MORE:Football star Neymar backs Bolsonaro ahead of Brazil election

'Complicity to defraud'

Investigators began probing the transaction after a 2015 complaint filed by DIS, a Brazilian company that owned 40 percent of the player's sporting rights when he was at Santos.