The Supreme Election Council (YSK) has declared the presidential election will head to a run-off vote on May 28 after no candidate secured the minimum 50 percent required to win during the first round.

Currently, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has secured 49.51 percent of the vote while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu of Nation's Alliance secured 44.88 percent.

Meanwhile, Sinan Ogan of Ata Alliance secured 5.17 percent and Muharrem Ince secured 0.44 percent but had withdrawn from the race.

The runoff will be between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu as the two secured the highest percentage of votes.

The polls opened at 8:00 AM (0500 GMT) and closed at 5:00 PM (1400 GMT) on Sunday. Media organisations were barred from reporting partial results until an embargo was lifted at 6:30 PM (1530 GMT) by YSK.

1241 GMT — Presidential race to go to runoff, YSK officially announces

YSK Head Ahmet Yener has announced that Türkiye’s presidential election will heads to a run-off vote on May 28 after no candidate secured the minimum 50 percent required to win during the first round.

"The number of domestic ballot boxes in the country was opened by 100 percent, the participation rate was 88.92 percent and 52.69 percent abroad," he said.

0345 GMT — Latest presidential results show98.55percent ofvotes counted

• Erdogan: 49.34 percent

• Ince: 0.43 percent (withdrawn)

• Kilicdaroglu: 45.00 percent

• Ogan: 5.23 percent

0150 GMT — Latest parliamentary vote results

Here are the latest results with 97.88 percent of the vote counted:

• People's Alliance: 49.30 percent

• Nation's Alliance: 35.22 percent

0122 GMT — Elections reflected nation's will: Communications Directorate

Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections once again reflected the nation's will, the country’s communications director has said.

May 14 was once again the day "when the will of this esteemed nation" was manifested, said Fahrettin Altun on Twitter.

"Our nation has spoken and pointed out the way to go. By sharing in solidarity and in peace, we will grow together and will set an example to the world," Altun wrote.

2313 GMT — We are well ahead in elections: Erdogan

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he has a "clear lead" in the Turkish presidential elections.

Addressing his supporters at the AK Party's headquarters in the capital Ankara, he said that both domestic and foreign votes were still being counted, adding preliminary results show "we are far ahead."

He said he has won around 2.6 million more votes than his closest competitor, adding the number will increase in the final results.

Erdogan said the country has completed another "festival of democracy" with May 14 elections, adding the country has witnessed one of highest turnouts in the nation's history.

"People who gave the majority to our alliance in parliament will surely side with stability in the presidential election," Erdogan added.

2030 GMT —Everyone should respect will of people: AK Party spokesperson

The spokesperson of the AK Party Omer Celik has said that it was everyone's duty to respect the will of the people of Türkiye and the democratic culture that they have showcased.

"The greatest wealth of this country is that the citizens decide who will govern and lead this country."

1950 GMT — YSK chief Yenersays 'no disruption or delay in the data entry'

YSK Chairman Yener has told reporters that "there is no disruption or delay in the data entry of the YSK at the moment."

He also said that the YSK data is shared with political parties instantly

1930 GMT — Latest parliamentary results with 75.25 percent of votes counted

• People's Alliance: 50.99 percent

• Nation's Alliance: 34.25 percent

1919 GMT — Kilicdaroglu says 'don't leave the ballot boxes'

Presidential candidate of the Nation Alliance and CHP Chairman Kilicdaroglu has said "ballot box observers and our officials in the election boards should never leave where they are."

"We will not sleep tonight," Kilicdaroglu said in a statement on his social media account.

1910 GMT — Erdogan tweets elections 'expression of Türkiye's democratic maturity'

President Erdogan has tweeted that the elections were carried out "with ease and simplicity" and "is an expression of Türkiye's democratic maturity."

"While the elections have passed in such a positive and democratic atmosphere, hastily attempting to announce the results while vote counting is still ongoing would constitute a usurpation of the national will," Erdogan said.

"We are pleased that the continued counting of votes reflects the will of our people. I request all my colleagues and companions to not leave the ballot boxes until the results are officially finalised, no matter what happens," he added.

1845 GMT — Latest parliamentary results with 62.23 percent of votes counted

• People's Alliance: 52.09 percent

• Nation's Alliance: 33.44 percent

