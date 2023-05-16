Women's representation in the Turkish parliament will be the highest level in history after Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

According to the unofficial results, 121 women secured seats in the 600-member parliament.

The female representation rate, which was 17.1% in the previous elections, rose to 20.1% this year.

The youngest member of the new parliament is also a woman. Zehranur Aydemir, 25, was elected as the Ankara deputy from AK Party.