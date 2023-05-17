Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Russia agreed to extend a deal that has allowed Ukraine to ship grain through the Black Sea, helping ease a global food crisis exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began more than a year ago.

"With the efforts of our country, the support of our Russian friends and the contribution of our Ukrainian friends, it was decided to prolong the Black Sea grain deal for two more months," Erdogan said on Wednesday.

He made the announcement a day before the black sea grain deal was set to expire on May 18, during his address to Justice and Development (AK) Party's provincial heads, deputies and mayors via video link.

"We hope that we will see the days when the war between Russia and Ukraine will end, first with a permanent cease-fire and then with peace," Erdogan said.

Erdogan also thanked his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for their efforts in extending the deal again.

"In addition, our Russian friends stated that they will not prevent the exit of Turkish ships from Mykolaiv and Olvia ports. We are grateful to them for this," he added.

Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov thanked the United Nations and Türkiye for the extension and said Kiev was "grateful to our partners" for their efforts in "strengthening food security."

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative has been unblocked, (and) continues to be valid" until July 18," Kubrakov said on Twitter, adding.

UN chief welcomes extension, thanks Erdogan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the extension of the deal and expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for working with the world body.