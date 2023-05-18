Türkiye has "strongly condemned" the raid by fanatical Jewish groups on the Al Aqsa Mosque under Israeli police protection.

"We strongly condemn the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque on 18 May by fanatical Jewish groups under police protection and their attempts to perform prayers in this area, violating once again the historical status quo at Haram Al Sharif," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Türkiye urged the Israeli government not to allow such "provocative actions."

"We expect the necessary measures for the preservation of status quo in the holy places to be taken seriously and without delay," it added.